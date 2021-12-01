Richard Petty’s famous NASCAR team and its Cup charters are being sold

Richard Petty Motorsports will sell a majority interest in its iconic NASCAR team to GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher, the teams announced Wednesday.

Gallagher’s team announced in the fall its plans to run a full-time entry in the Cup Series in 2022. At the time, GMS president Mike Beam said that the team had not obtained a charter, but it intended to do so in order to guarantee entry into all Cup points events. Ty Dillon was announced as the driver for GMS’s No. 94 Chevy for next year.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, GMS and RPM said that RPM’s two Cup series charters are included in the agreement. One of those charters is used for Petty’s iconic No. 43 Chevrolet driven by Erik Jones. The other was leased to Rick Ware Racing during the 2021 season.

“This is a special moment for both organizations, as the Next Gen car allows a new chapter to be written,” the statement read.

It’s not immediately clear what the sale means for announced drivers, as well as RPM owners Andrew Murstein and NASCAR champion Richard Petty.

The team said that additional details will be unveiled at an event next Tuesday afternoon at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.