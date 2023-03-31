Richard Osman shares exciting Thursday Murder Club movie update

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Production on the film adaptation of Richard Osman's debut novel is moving forward, with the author sharing an exciting update.

The former Pointless host took to Twitter to announce that filming on The Thursday Murder Club – with a certain Steven Spielberg attached to produce – is starting later in the year.

"Some very exciting developments with #TheThursdayMurderClub film this week. Fingers firmly crossed we'll be filming later this year," he tweeted on March 29.

Osman previously explained he'd written the novel in secret "because the last thing anyone wants is someone on telly writing a book".

Published in September 2020, The Thursday Murder Club follows four pensioners at the Coopers Chase retirement village in Kent who team up to solve the murder of a property developer.

The book became an overnight sensation, spawning two other instalments, The Man Who Died Twice and The Bullet That Missed, and generating buzz over a film adaptation.

In 2020, Osman revealed he'd sold the rights to Spielberg, whose company Amblin Entertainment is set to produce with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again's Ol Parker writing and directing.

Some very exciting developments with #TheThursdayMurderClub film this week. Fingers firmly crossed we'll be filming later this year 🤞🤞🤞 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 29, 2023

It seems that the writer and presenter will have more time on his hands to potentially pen more chapters. Last year, Osman announced he'd be leaving Pointless, a quiz show format he had co-created, after 13 years to focus on writing.

"SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and House of Games," he tweeted.

"It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone! Will miss the whole team, especially the incomparable @XanderArmstrong. Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength."

Pointless airs weekdays on BBC One.

