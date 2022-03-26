Richard Marx Says He 'Just Recorded' with Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins: 'Can't Even Process This'

Michael Gioia
·3 min read
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins

Rebecca Sapp/Getty; Michael Buckner/Getty

Richard Marx says he was shocked by the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Grammy Award winner — known for chart-topping hits including "Right Here Waiting" and "Endless Summer Nights" — tweeted Friday night that he was collaborating with Hawkins shortly before he died at age 50.

"Gutted. Completely gutted," Marx, 58, wrote on Twitter following the announcement of Hawkins' death. "We just recorded something together a month ago. Can't even process this right now. Let's hold Taylor's wife and children close to our hearts."

RELATED: Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50: 'His Musical Spirit Will Live On'

Marx, who has collaborated with musical artists ranging from *NSYNC to Luther Vandross, was among the slew of celebrities who paid tribute to the late drummer on social media.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr sent "love" to Hawkins' family, while the rock band Nickelback said they were in "utter disbelief" by the news. Finneas, who is scheduled to perform alongside sister Billie Eilish at Sunday's 94th Academy Awards, wrote that he was "heartbroken."

The Foo Fighters shared the sad news in a statement on Friday, writing, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

taylor hawkins
taylor hawkins

Jerod Harris/Getty

RELATED: Ringo Starr, Finneas, Billy Idol and More Mourn the Loss of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins: 'So Tragic'

Circumstances surrounding Hawkins' death have not been revealed. The band is currently on tour in South America and played at Lollapalooza Argentina earlier this week.

They were set to perform on Friday at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. However, at the festival, organizers announced that there had been a medical emergency and the band, who were the headliners, would not be appearing.

Hawkins also recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show. In a clip posted to the Stern Show Instagram, Hawkins told host Howard Stern about the Foo Fighters being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney.

"I thought it was neat the way he did the speech and he sort of made the parallels between Dave [Grohl] being in Nirvana and that being this crazy tornado, and then out of that Dave found his way to the Foo Fighters, and we slowly kind of made our way up," Hawkins told Stern.

"He said it was sort of a similar story like [going to] The Wings from the Beatles," Hawkins added. "I always kind of thought of us like The Wings. I love The Wings."

