Matt Hancock accused of using Ukrainian refugee housing offer to rebuild reputation

Richard Madeley has grilled Matt Hancock over whether he was trying to “rebuild his reputation” with the promise to take in a Ukrainian refugee.

The Good Morning Britain host accused the politician of expressing a desire to house a refugee fleeing war-torn Ukraine in a bid to “rebuild his reputation” during the breakfast show on Tuesday.

Madeley had no qualms taking a “cynical” line of questioning with Hancock after the MP said he would “warmly welcome” someone into his home and he said he was signing up to help out.

The TV host said: “We all know there will be cynics watching this and people who will go online, on Twitter, on social media and say that the reason you’re doing this is to help rebuild your reputation after you had a bad political fall and you’re sort on in the wilderness and that’s why you’re doing this to basically improve your standing.

“What would you say to people who say that?”

However, Hancock insisted it was “the other way around” as he pointed out the media were interested in finding out about his stance on it.

He explained: “I was on BBC Radio Suffolk yesterday morning talking about this scheme and I was asked straight up, ‘You’re encouraging other people to sign up, are you going to sign up?’

“I just answered the question and then your team phoned me. Before going down this route, I checked with my kids and they are really enthusiastic about it.”

Hancock resigned from the cabinet last June after the scandal in which leaked CCTV images of Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo kissing were published by The Sun ended his marriage and sent shockwaves around the UK.

Before his appearance on GMB, Hancock said he was joining up for the Homes for Ukraine scheme after being “moved by the scenes of terrible devastation”.

He wrote: “All of us have been moved by the scenes of terrible devastation from Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“I warmly welcome the Homes for Ukraine scheme by @MichaelGove. I urge everyone who is able to join me in signing up to this scheme to help Ukrainians in their time of need.”