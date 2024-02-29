Richard Lewis Joked About Leaving Larry David 'in My Will' on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Before His Death

Lewis' rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack

Richard Lewis joked about death in his last appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm to air before his death at age 76 on Tuesday.

On the Feb. 18 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, he and costar Larry David, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, discussed Lewis' will while on a golf course. The topic came up after David told Lewis his streak improved after overhearing another player's lesson.

"Can I tell you something? I think this is the happiest I've ever been in my life," said David, to which Lewis responded, "I don't even know who I'm looking at right now."

John Johnson/HBO Richard Lewis and Larry David on the Feb. 18 episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

After David asked how it was possible that "something good is happening to me," Lewis shared that he had "better news."

"I have better news for you. I'm leaving you in my will. I'm tweaking it, and you're in it." David told him not to do it and insisted that he give the money to somebody who needed it.

"When I die, I want you to know how much I cared about you," Lewis explained, adding, "You're my best friend. You're getting it."

David kept repeating that he didn't want the money, to which Lewis said he would be giving it to him anyway, causing David to say, "Oh my god. F--k you."

John Johnson/HBO Richard Lewis on the Feb. 18 episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Lewis' will was brought up again later in the episode when the two went golfing once more, and he said he would be seeing an estate attorney later that week.

"You know, it's kind of starting to dawn on me what's going on. You're putting me in your will because you want me to put you in my will," said David, to which Lewis asked him, "Are you out of your f---ing mind?" and he thinks he would be that "shallow and that manipulative."

After Lewis called it a "low point in their friendship," David said he would put Lewis on his will, and the two discussed how they would work out what each other gets.

HBO / courtesy Everett Collection Richard Lewis

"By the way, what makes you think I'm going to die before you?" David later asked Lewis, to which he responded, "You're a little ragged right now. I'm in a little better shape than you."

"You think that? Oh really. I'm going to outlive you by 20 years," said Lewis.

Lewis' rep confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"Comedian/Actor Richard Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles last night after suffering a heart attack. His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," the statement read.

David remembered Lewis as "being the funniest person and also the sweetest" in a statement to PEOPLE.

Richard Lewis and Larry David at the 41st AFI Life Achievement Award

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that, I’ll never forgive him," his statement read.



