Richard Lewis Announces Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Retirement From Stand-Up Comedy: ‘I’m on the Right Meds, So I’m Cool’

Stand-up comedian and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Richard Lewis revealed in a video posted to Twitter that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The comedian said he’s had “sort of a rocky time” over the past three years with his health. In addition to Parkinson’s disease, Lewis had several surgeries on his shoulder, back and hip. For these reasons, Lewis is strictly focusing on “writing and acting” these days and is no longer performing stand-up.

“Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show,” Lewis said. “But you know the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'”

“Here’s really what happened,” Lewis continued. “Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life.”

“I just wanted to let you know that’s where it’s been at,” he concluded. “I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”

Lewis said his Parkinson’s diagnosis came after he “went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan” because he noticed some shifty movements in his feet. He added, “That was about two years ago. But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool.”

On “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is expected to debut its twelfth season on HBO before the end of the year, Lewis plays a fictionalized version of himself. The comedian is also known for starring in the sitcom “Anything but Love” and the film “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” Despite recent reports that “Curb” would end after its 12th season, the series is expected to continue as long as creator Larry David wants to keep going.

