Richard Keys and Andy Gray interview: 'Sometimes I'd just like to say 'f--- the lot of you''

Richard Keys and Andy Gray have rubbished Gabby Logan’s claims of historic sexism, insisting they are "easy targets". In their first joint interview with a British newspaper for more than 10 years, Gray told Telegraph Sport: "I’d like to be more like Keysy and say, ‘F--- the lot of you."

BBC presenter Logan, writing in her memoir 'The First Half' that was published this week, claimed that former Sky Sports duo subjected her to sexist provocation about her pregnancy on board a flight to the Champions League final in Istanbul in 2005, an accusation that both vigorously deny.

Keys, 65, who in Logan’s own words helped kick-start her career in the 1990s, insisted that he would not be taking legal action. “I did more for her, in the early part of her career, than anybody,” he told Telegraph Sport. “Andy and I were easy targets. It’s easy to have a go at us. I don’t intend to see her in court, but I think there are things that can be settled away from that.”

Gray added: “I was really disappointed. My life’s about today and tomorrow, not 10 years ago. Or in that alleged case, 17 years ago. I want to move on with my life.”

The pair left Sky in 2011 after tapes were leaked of the presenters making derogatory and sexist remarks about female assistant referee Sian Massey, as well as making inappropriate comments and sexual innuendos to colleagues. Gray was sacked following the release of the video showing him making inappropriate comments to the presenter Charlotte Jackson. Keys then resigned.

Gray, 66, explained that he was deeply upset by those taking potshots at his character from a distance. “I find it difficult when people who don’t know me have such a damning view of me,” he says. “I’ve never been able to get my head around it. What I can’t understand is the people who’ve never met me, who don’t know me or my family.

"I’ve got three daughters, for f---’s sake, and I’m supposed to be a sexist? Come on. I was brought up by a mother on her own. Richard used to say to me, ‘Don’t worry about it, leave them.’ But for some reason, it gets to me. I’d like to be more like Keysy and say, ‘F--- the lot of you.’”

During an extensive 2½-hour interview, which you can read in full below, the pair give their views on everything from the state of Sky punditry to their defence of Qatar’s right to host next month’s World Cup. Keys and Gray are adamant that they have learned how to be more progressive. “I had a women’s team come to me a few years ago, Coventry Sphinx, desperate for kit,” Gray said. “They asked, ‘Will you sponsor us?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I don’t want Richard Keys on there. Put the name of the local children’s hospice.’”

From Oliver Brown in Doha

“Ah, it’s the Chuckle Brothers!” cries a voice in the distance. Richard Keys and Andy Gray, posing for pictures here on the sun-drenched terrace at Doha Golf Club, their precious sanctuary, spin around, nonplussed. It turns out to be Ruud Gullit, speeding past on a buggy. They wave back, happy to accept this salute from one of Holland’s greatest players as a compliment. They have, after all, been called a good deal worse.

It is a pristine autumnal day in Qatar, the place Keys and Gray have made their home for the past 10 years. All around us, the frantic mobilisation for next month’s World Cup enters its closing stretch. The 18th green affords a distant glimpse of the glinting golden latticework encircling Lusail Stadium, venue for the final. Even this verdant oasis will be transformed: in just a week’s time, the club must somehow stage a concert by Enrique Iglesias.

Amid such warp-speed change, Keys and Gray are rare symbols of constancy, having managed, despite all the howling outrage that triggered their defenestration at Sky, to revive their double act at a Doha studio for an audience of 23 countries with beIN Sports. They remain, even 3,500 miles from where they started, as close as ever, their on-screen badinage reflecting almost a mutual telepathy.

“If I’m going to war, there’s only one bloke I want beside me: him,” Keys says. “We live two apartment blocks away from each other. Do I enjoy his company? Yes. But it’s not that we’re inseparable. We’re not Eric and Ernie.”

“He’s not going to sell much ice cream going at that speed,” Gray shoots back, reprising the famous Morecambe and Wise sketch about an ambulance siren. “Still one of my favourites.”

'I'm tired of seeing this sexism stuff – it's nonsense'

I am meeting the two of them at a delicate time. Just when they thought they had put a sufficient gap between themselves and their tumultuous downfall on British television, Gabby Logan published her memoir this month. Within those pages, she alleges Keys and Gray subjected her to sexist provocation about her pregnancy on board a flight to Istanbul in 2005, a claim that both vigorously deny. A fortnight after he learned of the accusation, Keys – who, as Logan admits, helped arrange her first job at Sky – insists he is pursuing legal redress.

“I did more for her, in the early part of her career, than anybody,” he says. “Jason McAteer and I were just talking about this on the golf course. Andy and I were easy targets. It’s easy to have a go at us. I don’t intend to see her in court, but I think there are things that can be settled away from that. I’m tired of seeing this stuff – it’s nonsense.”

Gabby Logan at Sky Sports - Sky

Even at 65, it is classic Keys, described by his sidekick as having the hide of a rhinoceros, to return fire with interest. For Gray, the emotions are more complex. For much of this interview, conducted in two sessions, the former Everton captain, 66, stays true to his avuncular, irrepressible TV persona. But the mere mention of Logan’s name invites a melancholy. “I was really disappointed,” he reflects. “My life’s about today and tomorrow, not 10 years ago. Or in that alleged case, 17 years ago. I want to move on with my life.”

As somebody who internalises criticism, Gray is distraught by character assassinations from a distance. “I find it difficult when people who don’t know me have such a damning view of me,” he explains. “I’ve never been able to get my head around it. If you leave here and say, “He’s a p---k” – and you wouldn’t be the first – then at least we’ve sat together for a couple of hours. It has allowed you to form an opinion of me, whether it’s good or bad. And I would respect that.

“What I can’t understand is the people who’ve never met me, who don’t know me or my family. I’ve got three daughters, for f---’s sake, and I’m supposed to be a sexist? Come on. I was brought up by a mother on her own. Richard used to say to me, ‘Don’t worry about it, leave them.’ But for some reason, it gets to me. I’d like to be more like Keysy and say, ‘F--- the lot of you.’”

Is he ever tempted to strike back? “Yes,” Gray replies. How does he suppress the urge? “You have to. I can’t win. You only take on the things you can win.”

“You are unique,” Keys tells me, “in that we have not sat down with the British media since we left TalkSport. I don’t speak to the British papers.”

“Ever,” Gray adds, firmly. “And if you hadn’t been in the country already, we probably wouldn’t have been sitting down and talking now.”

This is no exaggeration: Gray was so shaken by Logan’s intervention that he almost pulled out of the interview at the last minute. Ultimately, a little persuasion by Keys helped to win him round, with the pair resolving that there is still much they want to say.

'Modern pundits are too quick to condemn players'

While it has become fashionable to dismiss them as fossilised relics, they retain an enviable network, counting Arsene Wenger and John Terry as close friends. Do not forget, either, the relationship with Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who, in his capacity as beIN chairman, convinced them to export their signature Sky shtick to the Middle East.

During their decade away, Keys and Gray have studied the trends in British punditry closely. Their conclusions are not, shall we say, uniformly glowing. “I think today’s generation of pundits are just looking to make an impression,” Keys argues. “Not everything in football is s---. But it is if you watch British television. I’ve had this conversation with Wenger. He said to me, ‘Why do Sky spend £1.1 billion on a three-year cycle of broadcast rights and then spend that period destroying it?’ He’s right. I don’t understand it either. If Andy or I had offered a scintilla of the same criticism to the modern player, we would have been out on our ear. Plus, the guys who are criticising were probably the most sensitive of their time.”

Roy Keane is directly in Keys’ crosshairs here. In 2008, Keane muttered acidly that he would “rather be a dentist than an analyst”, and yet has since made a veritable industry out of calling Harry Maguire a disgrace and threatening to punch David de Gea. “When he was manager at Ipswich, Roy hammered me,” Keys says, shaking his head. “Now here he is on everybody’s wishlist, because he comes along and hammers everything else.”

“We’re too quick to condemn,” Gray agrees. “Rather than battering players, I try to look for reasons why they might be struggling. Luckily, I had a boss at Sky, Andy Melvin, who taught me: ‘Don’t just criticise, tell me why it’s bad and why it might get better.’ Look at how Harry Maguire is being beaten up. And yet Manchester United paid £80 million for him. So, he can’t be hopeless. If I had a bad day on the pitch, I would look at the Sunday papers, see a rating of three out of 10, and that would be it. Now there’ll be memes about you, worldwide.”

'The Arab world deserves a World Cup'

Andy Gray and Richard Keys in Qatar - Adriane de Souza

Out in the desert sands of Qatar, Keys and Gray insist they have never felt more at liberty to say what they think. This is a position likely to raise eyebrows, in light of the bombardment of abuse Gary Neville has received since signing for beIN for the World Cup. How, Neville’s detractors demand, can he possibly sustain his objections to Qatar’s human rights record while accepting the state’s money?

“Gary has been pasted for saying he’ll work with us,” Keys acknowledges. “But if Gary wants to come and continue to raise awareness in the way he has been doing, fine. Absolutely fine. That says more about people here, that they’re prepared to accept it’s part of the gig, than people back home shouting, ‘Sell out! Hypocrite!’”

To see the satisfaction that Keys and Gray exude here is to understand their reluctance to bite the hand that feeds. If the tapes of their off-air indiscretions at Sky made them pariahs in the UK, they are accorded a reception by their Qatari hosts akin to princes. One moment, they are guests of honour for the opening of Doha’s Waldorf Astoria. The next, they are luxuriating in their flats on The Pearl, among the most opulent expat retreats in the Gulf. Quite the rehabilitation, all told, for a duo who were, in Logan’s words, “about to become extinct”.

As such, both push back hard against the drumbeat of apocalypse around Qatar’s World Cup. “From my balcony, I can see five stadiums,” Keys says. “If you want to attend three or four games in one day, you will be able to. You’re not schlepping across time zones, as you were in Russia. We’re doing something that is not normal, in the eyes of the British media at least. ‘Why?’ they ask. But if everyone asked ‘why’, Andy and I would never have had a career. Sky Sports wouldn’t have happened. We wouldn’t have played football on Sundays. ‘Why not?’ is, for me, a better question. The Arab world deserves a World Cup.”

Just as Keys is evangelical about Qatar’s credentials to produce a successful major tournament, he is excoriating about England’s efforts to do the same. “We saw what a mess you made of the Euros. When I was watching the build-up to the final last year, I said, ‘This is one day when I’d rather not be English. I would rather be any other nationality. This is a disgrace.’ People were being turfed out of seats they had bought. I don’t believe those problems will exist here. I echo what the Qataris have said: ‘Just try to respect our culture. Don’t behave like that.’ You’re not going to see anyone set off a firework between the cheeks of his a--- here, or snort cocaine. That’s a bonus.”

“The Qataris don’t claim they have the perfect society or civilisation,” says Gray, warming to this theme. “Hassan Al-Thawadi, head of the World Cup supreme committee, told us: ‘We accept the criticism. But we’re a young country, 50 years old. The UK has taken 500 years to get where it is. We can’t go from the bottom of the ladder to the top in one jump. We have to go slowly, rung by rung.’ This is already a hugely different place to the one I walked into 10 years ago.”

Lest this be construed as propaganda, Gray protests that he is apolitical. For example, of the UK’s major parties, he declares: “I wouldn’t vote for any of them. They don’t deserve a vote, they’re as bad as each other.” He gestures towards Keys with a wry grin. “He’s definitely a leftie. Well, left of Attila.”

'We wanted to force BBC Grandstand off the air'

Keys identifies himself, above all else, as a natural disruptor. “It was the combative world in which we lived at Sky,” he says, nostalgic for the turbulent days of the Premier League’s inception. “We had to fight for every inch we gained. Nobody wanted us to succeed. We were challenging the BBC and ITV – the establishment.” “Oh well,” Gray sighs, mournfully. “Those were the days.”

“We grew up with a different view of the world,” Keys says. “Today, Sky is the establishment. We turned everything on its head. One of our producers had worked on BBC Grandstand. We had decided to go after them with Soccer Saturday and he worried, ‘We shouldn’t be doing that.’ I said, “What are you talking about? That’s what we’re here for. We want to take it off the air.” In the end, we did. We had to rattle a few cages. It’s all too nice now.”

Richard Keys in the commentary box - AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

After 30 years in one another’s company, Keys and Gray retain a striking interdependence, each conceding that their unexpected Qatari adventure could not have worked without each other. “I wouldn’t have wanted to spend this period with anyone other than him,” Gray maintains. Still, for all this shared affection, the task of navigating present-day sensibilities is one they find fraught. It is why they sympathise with their old comrade Graeme Souness, who this season stoked a febrile response by labelling football a “man’s game”.

“We are all very much more careful, those of us of a certain age,” Keys smiles. “Graeme is not going to be sympathetic to a lot of the modern world. In this case, yes, it might have been a little clumsy, but the counter-argument is that Graeme was a man’s man. There is also a gentle side to him, an eloquence. When Graeme talks, you listen. I’ve known him since he was 25, and I know which buttons to push, what’s going to annoy him. He’s a proper bloke – although even that phrase would upset a few.”

While some will continue to define the pair’s attitude to women in football solely in terms of their infamous grumblings about assistant referee Sian Massey, Keys is adamant that they have learned to be more progressive. “I had a women’s team come to me a few years ago, Coventry Sphinx, desperate for kit,” he remembers. “They asked, ‘Will you sponsor us?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I don’t want Richard Keys on there. Put the name of the local children’s hospice.’”

Past transgressions might mean that Keys is mercilessly vilified for every message he posts on social networks, but he purports not to care any longer. Pointing to his chest, in a reference to the life-saving heart operation he underwent in 2017, he says: “I shouldn’t be here. Every day is a bonus for me. I’m not interested in abuse. I’ve confronted it all, it’s an irrelevance. I know myself better than anyone else, other than Andy. It’s the same as it ever was, isn’t it? A lie, once repeated twice, becomes the truth.”

“I don’t like it,” Gray says. “Social media is just a weapon for people. There’s no one who can go through life without making a mistake. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” Gone, it seems, is the inclination to correct those preconceptions will never change. This incorrigible couple have, in their minds, paid their penance and staved off the gloom.

Today, as with about every other day in the tiny emirate that has given them a shot at reinvention, the sun is shining.