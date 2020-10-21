Richard Harris Festival and His Sons Remember the Actor

In normal times, the idea of a Richard Harris Intl. Film Festival (which runs Oct. 20-26; richardharrisfilmfestival.com) seems entirely appropriate to the legions of fans of the late legendary Irish stage and screen actor, but since Oct. 1 marked Harris’ 90th birthday, it feels absolutely essential. Oscar-nominated twice, first for Lindsey Anderson’s “This Sporting Life” in 1964 and then for Jim Sheridan’s “The Field” in 1991, Harris is perhaps best-known today for creating the character of Albus Dumbledore on film in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) or co-starring in Oscar best pictures such as Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven” (1992) and Ridley Scott’s (2000) “Gladiator.” But while there’s no disputing the lasting quality of those performances, there’s so much more to the Harris legacy, which begins on West End stages back in the mid-’50s.

To commemorate Harris’ birthday, Variety reached out to his sons, director Damian and actors Jared and Jamie. Their plans include “Brave the Dark,” the first film outing to bring them all together with Damian directing and Jared and Jamie co-starring. They’re also at work on the production of a documentary about their father’s life and work.

Here are their memories of Richard Harris as an engaged father, brilliant actor, often-irascible raconteur and all-around unforgettable personality.

Jared Harris on:

Richard Harris, the Original Bad Boy

Damian once said, “He sort of did it to himself.”

He understood the outrageous stories and behavior, not playing by the rules, fed an image that the press would print. At the detriment of him being taken seriously as an actor.

This comes to a head in the ’90s when he’s not that interested in the stuff that he’s being offered. Then he does Pirandello’s “Henry IV” on stage. It’s going to stand alongside Peter O’Toole’s “Macbeth,” but at the time, after he’d gone through two directors and was on his third leading lady, word was drifting through the West End: “It’s going to be a disaster.”

I remember I was having dinner, and there were some new people at the table. One asked about the current theater scene. “What’s good to see?” And someone said, “You’ve got to see Richard Harris in the Pirandello “Henry IV.” An Australian woman at the table asked, “Does anyone take him seriously anymore?”

King Richard’s Return

My father’s power as a screen actor was clear to everyone in the ’60s and ’70s, but he had to renew that gift and the way he did it was onstage. And I saw exactly how he worked in the Pirandello.

I saw that play 20 or 30 times on the road and believe me, it was electric.

Here’s what he did: The play opens with a long preamble. It seems like forever before he comes on in the last 10 minutes of the first act. He comes in from a door where no one’s expecting him, and he’s over-made up. And he’s outrageous.

There’s the intermission. I hear a couple discussing what they’ve seen.

One of them says “Oh, dear. What happened to him? He’s terrible. He was so great when he was younger.” The other says, “If it’s just as bad in the next act, we’ll leave.”

Then halfway through the second act there’s a big turn in the play. The court is discussing what’s happened so far. Then Henry comes back from behind a pillar, pulls the cloth off and the wig and the makeup is gone. He says, in essence, “I’m so fucking bored with all of this.” The character in the play has been pretending to be crazy. And he has this amazing speech in the play. “Are you laughing at me? You! I’m talking to you!”

I will never forget the courage of that performance and the risk he took with the audience. It was fucking ballsy, but what happens there in that Pirandello is impossible without doing “Camelot” for 10 years.

King Arthur’s Royalties

Back in the early ’80s, when Richard Burton was touring with “Camelot,” he started to have this terrible pain in his shoulder. He had to stop halfway through, and put the understudy on. Which meant that four-fifths of the audience walked out. So the producers reached out to Richard and he said, “I’m best friends with Richard. I’m not replacing him unless he calls me.” And Burton called him up and said, “I’m in agony.”

Four days later, Richard was in and he owned a piece of the show and all the merchandise. He toured all around the United States, Australia, Canada. It flopped in the U.K. but everywhere else it consistently broke box-office records. But most importantly, he got his discipline back. Then “The Field” came his way and he was Oscar-nominated and suddenly people were remembering that Richard Harris was a very talented actor.

