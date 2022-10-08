England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - Richard Gould and Tim Bostock emerge as frontrunners for ECB chief executive role - REUTERS

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s search for a new Chief Executive is approaching a conclusion, with Richard Gould and Tim Bostock the final two candidates.

Four candidates were interviewed for the role, which became available when Tom Harrison’s seven-year spell ended earlier this year. Clare Connor has been filling the post on an interim basis, but ruled herself out of the main running this week.

A first round of interviews took place in the middle of this week, with four candidates considered. That has now been slimmed to two, with Nottinghamshire CEO Lisa Pursehouse understood to be among those to miss out. Further interviews for Gould and Bostock will take place in the coming weeks, with the ECB optimistic an appointment could be made by the end of the month.

Gould appears to be the favourite for the job. The 52-year-old left Surrey last year for Bristol City, where his father Bobby played, but is steeped in cricket. He was CEO at Somerset from 2005 to 2011, and Surrey from 2011 to 2021. The former Tank Commander narrowly missed out to Harrison as the ECB’s CEO when the job last came up in 2014.

At Surrey, he worked closely with Richard Thompson, the ECB’s new Chair, and was among the fiercest critics of the governing body and, in particular, its stance on the Hundred.

Gould is popular within the game, although there will be some at ECB who would greet his arrival with trepidation. However it is already expected that there will be a clear-out of much of the ECB’s senior leadership in the coming months at the end of the Harrison era ends.

Bostock, 60, played minor counties for Cheshire in the 1990s, had a successful career in business and is highly-regarded in the game for his management of Durham.