Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Shares Sweet Shadow Family Photo with Son Alexander
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Shares Sweet Shadow Family Photo with Son Alexander

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty, Alejandra Gere/instagram

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy.

On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander.

In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his arms to see his own shadow on the pavement. For the brisk outing, Alexander wears a pair of pink pants, a white sweater and a pair of bright green rainboots.

"Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡," Alejandra captioned the picture.

The couple shares son Alexander, another son whom they welcomed in April 2020, as well as Gere's 22-year-old son Homer (whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell) and Silva's son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Welcome Their Second Baby Boy Together

Last month, Alejandra gave a glimpse at her family's Halloween celebrations, sharing a picture of one of the couple's young sons in costume.

The activist snapped a photo of one of their sons dressed in a lion outfit while walking amid Halloween decoations outside.

"Happy Halloween 🎃," she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alejandra Gere (@alejandragere)

Gere and Alejandra have known each other for over a decade, and first began dating in 2014.

In April 2018, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had married "weeks and weeks ago" and were "extraordinarily happy," adding, "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he "has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."

Latest Stories

  • Adele fans from around the world sure postponed show will be ‘worth the wait’

    Some described having ‘butterflies’ and did not want to build their expectations too high in case of a second disappointment.

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' without Dr. Grey? Ellen Pompeo bids farewell to the medical drama

    Ellen Pompeo appears in only eight episodes this season but will remain as executive producer and offer her iconic voiceover narrations every episode.

  • Ellen Pompeo thanks fans for love and support ahead of Grey’s Anatomy departure

    The actress has played Dr Meredith Grey in the hit US medical drama throughout 19 seasons.

  • Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are 'Taking A Break' After 2 Years Together: Reports

    A friend of the couple who spoke to People attributed the decision to “different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

  • Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are 'taking a break' from their nearly 2-year relationship: reports

    The couple were first romantically linked in January 2021 during filming of Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling."

  • Uggs Are Selling Out Everywhere, but This Store Has Them in Stock — and on Sale for Up to 72% Off

    But there’s no telling how much longer they'll be available.

  • Heavy snowfall wallops western New York state

    STORY: The squalls could persist through Sunday, creating sporadic bursts of intense snowfall that could exceed 4 feet of snow in or near Buffalo, which lies at the eastern end of the lake.Nearly 6,500 customers were without power in the Buffalo area as of Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. Parts of the New York Thruway were closed and flights were canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.The Buffalo Public Schools district, the state's second-largest serving 32,000 students, canceled all classes.Even so, some western New Yorker seemed unfazed. Reuters captured footage of several people taking their all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, out for a spin on Buffalo's roads in the middle of the snowstorm.Buffalo is New York state's second most populous city with some 278,000 residents.

  • <em>Disenchanted</em>, then and now: The characters of the <em>Enchanted</em> sequel

    Fifteen years later, 2007's Enchanted is getting a sequel, Disenchanted (now streaming on Disney+). A lot has changed: Princess-turned-New-York-mom Giselle (Amy Adams) longs for the simpler days when Morgan, now a teenager, loved fairy tales. Warning: This story contains spoilers for both Enchanted and Disenchanted.

  • ‘Complete tragedy’: Lawyer’s husband kills her and three children in chilling murder suicide – and no one knows why

    Reports suggest the family’s babysitter found the bodies

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”