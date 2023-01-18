Richard Gere Steps Out with Wife Alejandra Silva at Maybe I Do Special Screening

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva had a date night at the premiere of his new movie.

On Tuesday, Gere, 73, and Silva, 39, appeared at a special screening of Maybe I Do in New York City along with Gere's costars Emma Roberts and Susan Sarandon, marking a rare red carpet appearance for the couple.

Gere and Silva, who got married in a secret ceremony in April 2018, kept close on the carpet Tuesday as they held hands and wrapped their arms around one another as they posed for photos. During the event, Gere praised costar Roberts, 31, whom he told PEOPLE "has one of the most difficult roles" in the new romantic comedy.

"Obviously I loved working with her aunt, but she's her own person. She has her own career and does things her own way," Gere said at the event Tuesday when asked about working with Roberts. The actor famously costarred with Roberts' aunt Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride.

"She has one of the most difficult roles, the straight and narrow among the crazy adults," Gere said of Emma's Maybe I Do part. "I think she did great."

RELATED: Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and William H. Macy Tackle Marriage in Maybe I Do Trailer

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gere and Silva turned heads in 2018 when they got married and announced plans to start a family despite their 33-year age difference.

A photo of the Dalai Lama blessing Silva's baby bump served as their first pregnancy announcement in September 2018. Just nine months after their son's birth, they announced a second baby was on the way.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "extraordinarily happy."

"They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together," the insider told PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2015, Silva told Hola! that Gere had been a family friend and they had known each other for over a decade before they started dating. Silva said they were immediately attracted to each other the moment they reconnected in 2014.

Story continues

"Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other," she said. "I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."

RELATED: Who Is Richard Gere's Wife? All About Alejandra Silva

Gere's new movie, which also stars Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey, follows two married couples involved in affairs with each other — until they realize their children (Roberts and Bracey) are considering getting married.

Maybe I Do is in theaters on Jan. 27.