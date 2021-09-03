Richard E Grant heartbroken at the death of his wife, Joan Washington

Richard E Grant and Joan Washington had a 35-year marriage

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant has said his heart is broken after the loss of his wife, Joan Washington, a dialect coach on films including The Witches and Red Sparrow.

He tweeted a film of them dancing, calling her the "love of my life and giver of life to our daughter Olivia".

Washington worked on Oscar-winning film Elizabeth and with Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman on The Phantom Menace.

Jessica Chastain was among the famous names paying tribute.

🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

Chastain said Washington had a "profound impact on me", having worked with her on a number of projects including the 2016 film Crimson Peak.

My heart is broken 💔Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman. I’ve looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was. pic.twitter.com/6rW2OpYJKs — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 3, 2021

Washington worked on an impressively long catalogue of films, with 118 credits on the Internet Movie Database, including the Oscar-winning film 1983 Yentl, starring Barbra Streisand, and 1984's The Bounty, starring Anthony Hopkins.

She also worked with Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Vanessa Redgrave, Ralph Feinnes, Brendon Gleeson and Emma Stone.

Grant's tweet received condolences from many other famous names, including Nigella Lawson, David Baddiel, Tamzin Outhwaite, Jenny Eclair, Sarah Millican, Rebecca Front, Joanne Harris and JoJo Moyes, who all expressed their sadness for his loss.

What a wonderful woman Joan Washington was. And how devastating to have to say ‘was’. My heart’s broken for @RichardEGrant and @OliviaGranted. May her memory be a blessing 🖤 — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) September 3, 2021

Comic and writer Dawn French said: "Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew her and were taught by her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to Richard E Grant and all the family."

Actor Jason Watkins, who recently played Harold Wilson in The Crown, also paid tribute, saying: "I owe her everything."

He added: "The incomparable Joan Washington has died. Joan taught me dialects and accents when I trained at Rada and beyond.

"I have made my career using accents and dialects. Such a terrible loss to Richard E Grant and us all. Rest in peace."

They met in 1982 when Washington taught Swaziland-born Grant British dialects

Comedian and actor Chris Addison also worked with Washington. "What a huge loss to the world," he said. "The wonderful Joan Washington has left us. She lit up many a film set and many a life.

"Urbane, funny, unflappable, deeply knowledgeable and wildly talented. The secret sauce in a million performances."

Actress Emily Mortimer replied to Grant's post on Instagram, saying: "Joan was incredible. One of the world's great teachers. It was a privilege to know her and have been in her orbit. And your guys' love story is just an inspiration ❤️"

Mad Max and The Favourite actor Nicholas Hoult added: "I can never thank her enough for all her kindness, the lessons she taught me and the memories I'll cherish."

Fearne Cotton also expressed her sadness, along with actors David Thewlis and James D'Arcy.

Grant, who recently appeared in Disney+'s Loki TV series, was Oscar-nominated in 2019 for the film Can You Ever Forgive Me? He met Aberdeen-born Washington in 1983 after she worked with him on a series of regional British dialects.

The actor also has a stepson, Tom, who is Washington's son from a previous marriage.