Richard Curtis to be guest chef at Suffolk's Latitude festival

Richard Curtis and wife Emma Freud will be showing off their culinary skills at the Latitude festival in Suffolk

A renowned screenwriter and film director has been announced as the guest chef for this year's Latitude festival in Suffolk.

Richard Curtis and his wife Emma Freud will use produce from the county to show off their culinary skills at the event at Henham Park near Southwold.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Curtis, who has a home at nearby Walberswick, is behind movies including Notting Hill and Love Actually.

The festival will be held over the weekend of 20 to 23 July.

Broadcaster Freud said: "Suffolk is the warmest and most magical county in Britain, with massive skies, stunning beaches, and a community that glows with kindness. And its culinary wonders are stunning.

"In the early 1930s, many members of my German Jewish family arrived in Suffolk and were made to feel welcome.

"Nearly a 100 years later, we're still here. On July 20th, in our beautiful tent, we would love to welcome and feed you, the Suffolk way."

Tens of thousands of people attend the festival which features music, art, food and comedy

On the menu is a welcome drink made with ingredients from a pub's allotment, a cheese starter from Jonny Crickmore at the Fen Farm Dairy and fresh seafood for the main.

Freud also revealed they will serve up Suffolk crullers for pudding - which is a light choux pastry fried desert.

"It may be the greatest dessert you have ever eaten," she said.

Curtis, who made his name writing for BBC comedies including Not The Nine O'Clock News and Blackadder before going on to write and direct Four Weddings and a Funeral and About Time, has previously shared his love of Suffolk.

He dedicated his book That Christmas to Walberswick, where he spent lockdown, saying he felt "amazingly lucky" to have a home there.

His 2019 film Yesterday was his "love song" to The Beatles and to Suffolk, he said.

George Ezra is among the acts playing at this year's festival, following his well-received set in 2019

Acts performing at this year's Latitude festival include Pulp, George Ezra, Paolo Nutini, The Kooks and Siouxsie.

Organisers said day tickets for the Sunday had sold out.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk