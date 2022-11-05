Richard Cockerill exclusive: 'There's nothing worse than assistant coaches that want to be in charge'

Everyone thinks they know Richard Cockerill. He is the combustible former Leicester and England hooker who coached the Tigers for 12 glittering years. Cockerill is the tenacious working-class hero, the one who loves a scrap, the "Marmite" character who never goes backwards for coming forwards.

But the 2022 version of Cockerill, who is now England forwards coach, is tamer, wiser and almost as mellow as the mahogany-lined drawing room at Pennyhill Park in which we sit.

He still possesses his primitive intensity - how could anyone possibly assist Eddie Jones without it - but, whereas before it would erupt - either in the direction of fellow coaches, players or (mostly) referees - now the volcano lies dormant.

"At some point you have to mature a bit," the 51-year old tells Telegraph Sport as England prepare for Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday.

"When I took over as head coach at Leicester, I was very inexperienced. Leicester was a place where you had to win. With that comes pressure. And pressure manifests itself in all sorts of different ways. For me, it was just about driving a... not harsh, but a tough environment, which I'd been brought up in myself, and about trying to be successful.

"Have I mellowed? Yeah, you learn to adapt. What I've learned from coaching in the England environment is that, when you're at a club, only that club's supporters care about if you win or lose, whereas when you're in the England environment, everyone cares. It's a different pressure. Maybe, as time goes on, you learn to manage it better and you become a little bit more comfortable in your own skin."

Gone are the days, therefore, of the rough diamond trying to knock seven bells out of his opposite number during the Haka; gone are the days, therefore, of touchline bans and complaints to the Rugby Football Union of "foul-mouthed abuse and ranting"; and gone are the days of "hairy f---ing Italians" like Martin Castrogiovanni calling his coach, Cockerill, a "c--t" in post-match press conferences.

Nowadays, Cockerill is equanimous, erudite and, perhaps most surprisingly, entirely content with his role within Jones' squadron. That might seem warped considering Cockerill's coaching history - a short stint as forwards coach at Toulon aside, at both Leicester and Edinburgh he was the unabashed capo dei capi before receiving the bullet - and many might have expected fireworks when news broke of Cockerill's petroleum being enlisted alongside Jones' incandescence with England, but Cockerill is perfectly at ease with his role of lieutenant. In fact, his experiences as head chef have made him a more proficient sous.

"Whether it's at a club or with England, I've always been very respectful of hierarchy," Cockerill, who won 27 caps for his country, says. "When I started at Leicester as an academy coach, I was cleaning out the kit sheds for John Wells [former Tigers forwards coach]. Even though I'd done a lot in the game [as a player], you know where you sit. I've always been a big believer in that. So, if you accept an assistant coach role, you need to know where you sit, what your job is, know your job, accept it and do it.

"If I'm in charge, I'm happy to take charge, as people will know. And I, at Leicester, had a certain way of managing the environment -  I'm not sure that 'my way or the highway' would be quite how I'd put it - but, if you're in charge of a club, you have to make decisions. I made some tough decisions when I was head coach at Leicester because they were mine to make.

"When I was assistant coach at Leicester under Pat Howard, I was a very inexperienced coach, I would have a strong opinion on stuff and Pat would just calm me down and say: 'When you're head coach you can make these decisions but, when you're sitting in my seat, it's not quite as easy.' And I don't think you realise that as an assistant until you're actually sitting in the hot seat.

"There's nothing worse than assistant coaches that want to be head coaches."

Cockerill shares forwards duties with Matt Proudfoot, the man who marshalled the Springboks' bomb squad in their 2019 World Cup win. The South African looks after "the scrum and the ball-carrying stuff" while Cockerill is the man tasked with the "line-out and other contact parts" such as the maul, which was so impressive in the summer series win in Australia. Despite the dual roles, clashes are infrequent - if non-existent.

"Forward play for an English team is part of its DNA and Eddie puts a lot of importance on it," Cockerill says. "And [the maul] is something we worked hard on. From being in the environment through two campaigns, [Australia] was probably the first time we really started to gel. Eddie is really good at getting guys to think about how they coach, the way they coach, the detail. And that's been very good for me.

"There's no secret recipe apart from that we have good players and we work hard at the real fundamentals - and your best feedback is how you play, isn't it?"

"[Matty and I] have really good, robust discussions," Cockerill adds. "Ultimately, we have a good environment where everybody can put their thoughts on the table - and that's what head coaches want. They want people with opinions to say: 'This is what I think and these are the reasons why.' And then they can take that away and put all those thoughts into the melting pot and come up with what they think is the right mix for any particular game.

"You have your opinion, you say your peace, but it's someone else's [Jones'] decision. That's fine, that's why I took the job."

Cockerill speaks of his time as the head honcho, at both Leicester and Edinburgh, with "no regrets". There is no nagging sentiment at the back of his mind but, at the slightest reminder of public criticism from a senior player during his time in the Scottish capital, the old, bristling warrior within cannot help but defend his honour.

"Do you mean John Barclay?" Cockerill asks. "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. You can talk to lots of other players, like Stuart McInally or Pierre Schoeman or Grant Gilchrist or Magnus Bradbury or Jamie Ritchie or lots of others who would say really positive things.

"[Thinking about criticism] is not worth my time. Had anybody heard of Schoeman before I signed him? McInally was on the periphery of the Scotland squad and has been outstanding since. WP Nel, he's still playing at 36. Gilchrist, I was told that the game had gone past him and now he's one of the mainstays of the Scotland team. Everybody's going to have an opinion on whether they like my coaching style, but the proof is in the pudding.

"The players that come through the door and are motivated to work hard, in environments that I work in, thrive - and become really good players."

Despite his efforts with Edinburgh, whether Cockerill likes it or not, he will always be remembered as a Tiger. But, with his England role, and with the abrupt way in which it all ended at Welford Road, can he still bring himself to support Leicester?

"Good question," Cockerill says. "I suppose I'd be lying if I said I didn't. There's a part of me that looks at the results every week and wants them to be good. And there was probably a part of me, when I first left, that hoped they wouldn't win - that's human nature.

"I had a great time there. I contributed a lot. You have to savour that rather than thinking about a few weeks that resulted in you leaving. Do I support them? There's part of me that still does; how can you not when you've played however many games - I've probably played and coached over 500 games for Leicester. So how can you not have a part of you that still has an affiliation with that?"

Cockerill hesitates when asked, if he could travel back to 1992, to the first time that brash, buccaneering hooker first rocked up at Welford Road, what advice he would give to himself.

"I'm not sure because I'd have probably quite liked him as a player, if I were his coach," he says. "I'm not sure... Just try not to get into too much trouble. It's not too dissimilar to when Ellis Genge first came to Leicester. The issues that Dosser [Ian Smith, former Leicester player and coach] had with me would probably be similar to the ones that I had with Gengey. You actually like what you see, it's just about trying to control that energy and that drive and that competitiveness in the right direction."

Would that seething, spitting whipper-snapper ever possibly have believed the trajectory that his own career would take?

"Probably not," he says. "It was an amateur game! You never saw it becoming professional. But, in that 30 years, the world's changed a hell of a lot, hasn't it?"

From snarling hooker to contemplative coach; that it has.

