Richard Childress: Tyler Reddick 'deserves' Monster Energy Series ride

It isn’t quite clear which car or team Tyler Reddick, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will drive for next season, but it is clear he is primed for a ride in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Currently driving the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet full time in the Xfinity Series with three victories to his name, team owner Richard Childress has high hopes for the young star … whether it’s with his team or another.

“He’s going to be a superstar. We hope to be able to keep him, but you know how this sport is,” Childress told reporters Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. ” … We want to keep him here if there’s any way. If not, I want to see him in a good situation.”

Reddick has made two Cup starts for RCR this year, and Childress has shed light on the fact the team would like to add more for him.

“That’s our goal right now is to try to put him in a Cup car,” Childress said. “That’s what he wants to do. That’s the reason he came to RCR because he knew we had Cup cars and Cup experience. He’ll win some Cup races if you put him in a Cup car. That’s where he wants to be, and I think he deserves it. He’s ready for Cup right now.”