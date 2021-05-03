Richard Carter Joins Bragg as Group CEO: New CEO Excited to Shape the Future of Bragg and Lead Expansion into the Burgeoning North American iGaming Market

·6 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Global B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG),(OTC:BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bragg Board Member Richard Carter has stepped into the role of CEO of the Company, as of May 1, 2021. Board member Paul Godfrey will assume the role of Chair of the Board of Bragg Gaming, as of May 3, 2021. Board member Lara Falzon will move to the role of Audit Committee Chair as of the same date.

Mr. Carter joins as Group CEO at a key point in the Company's growth and evolution, with an aggressive global growth strategy underway, including expansion into the burgeoning North American IGaming market and an anticipated launch on the Nasdaq exchange. His significant industry knowledge and extensive global network will be integral to Bragg's future growth trajectory.

Prior to joining the Bragg Board of Directors in the fall of 2020, Mr. Carter was CEO of sports betting solutions and services provider SBTech for five years, until the company's merger with digital sports entertainment and gaming company DraftKings, through a three-way deal with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp in April 2020.

"I'm excited to be leading Bragg in its next phase of growth and helping to shape the future of the company, as we continue to provide next generation premium content and tools to our B2B partners," said Mr. Carter. "Bragg has cutting-edge technology, data driven insights, the player engagement tools and the premium content that ideally positions the Company to capture an increasing proportion of the global iGaming market. I'm eager to leverage these strengths to expand Bragg in both our core European markets and in the rapidly growing North American iGaming market."

Board member and co-founder of Bragg Adam Arviv has made the decision to step down from the Board. As a strategic investor in the Company, Mr. Arviv will continue on in his capacity as strategic advisor to Bragg.

Board member Jim Ryan made the decision not to stand for re-election to the Board to pursue his own ventures. The Board wishes Mr. Ryan the best of luck and is grateful for all he has done for the Company in this critical stage of growth.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. Since its inception in 2012, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe and North America and is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market.

Bragg's main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

Through ORYX, Bragg is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions. Underpinning its commitment to information security, Bragg's ORYX Gaming was recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate.

The Company previously announced the implementation of a consolidation (reverse stock split) of its Common Shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every ten pre-consolidation Common Shares. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on a consolidated basis under trading symbols TSX:BRAG and OTC:BRGGD on May 5, 2021. OTC Markets will change the symbol from BRGGF to BRGGD for the duration of 20 business days from the split.

For Bragg Gaming Group, Contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners Communications
keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com
905.580.1257

For investor enquiries, please contact:
David Gentry
dgentry@bragg.games
1-800-733-2447
407-491-4498

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of Bragg; the countercyclical growth of the business of Bragg; the regulatory regime governing the business of Bragg; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; Bragg's customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of Bragg's business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Bragg to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the gaming market globally; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Company: Bragg Gaming Group

Website: bragg.games

Phone: 905.580.1257

Email: info@bragg.games

Address: Exchange Tower 130 King Street West, Suite 1968 Toronto, ON M5X 1K6 Canada

SOURCE: Bragg Gaming Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644063/Richard-Carter-Joins-Bragg-as-Group-CEO-New-CEO-Excited-to-Shape-the-Future-of-Bragg-and-Lead-Expansion-into-the-Burgeoning-North-American-iGaming-Market

Latest Stories

  • It's been a disappointing season for the Raptors, but has it been a failure?

    It's been a challenging, disappointing year for the Raptors, but that doesn't necessarily mean the season has been a failure.

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • Canada's Einarson loses fourth straight in women's world curling championship

    At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs.

  • Packers GM doesn't think relationship with Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair

    Brian Gutekunst hopes the relationship between him and Rodgers can be repaired.

  • Mike Weir wins first senior title after John Daly goes in the water

    Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event Sunday when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Welcome back to the top three, LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo Ball is back ... and right in the thick of the Rookie of the Year race with Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

  • Final 2021 NFL draft grades

    The picks are in, from No. 1 (Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars) through No. 259 (Grant Stuard, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and we have broken all of them down.

  • Boxer Felix Verdejo charged in horrifying kidnapping, death of pregnant lover

    Verdejo turned himself in Sunday after the victim's body was identified.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Titans 4th rounder Rashad Weaver charged with assaulting woman after argument

    Weaver has been charged with one count of assault for allegedly punching a woman in the head.

  • LeBron James out Monday, could reportedly miss Thursday's game vs. Clippers

    The Lakers' woes continue.

  • Fifty states, 50 golf shots, 30 days: a nationwide golf odyssey

    In a brilliant nationwide odyssey, a golfer has hit golf balls in

  • Former Boston College tight end Burt excited to get chance to play football in Canada

    The CFL is presenting Jake Burt a new lease on his pro football life. The former Boston College tight end is regarded as one of the top prospects in a wide-open '21 CFL draft, which goes Tuesday night. The six-foot-five, 245-pound Burt was a late addition to the draft because, while he grew up in Boston, he was born in Regina and remained there for about four years before relocating with his family. "I'm very excited about this opportunity," Burt said during a video conference Monday. "I grew up in Boston, yes, but I was always the outsider from Canada and I always took pride in that. "I'm from Saskatchewan, that's where my family is from so there's a lot of pride in Saskatchewan and the country in general. I know it's a great country, I'm excited about everything this opportunity brings for me and my entire family." Burt appeared in 36 career games at Boston College, registering 23 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns. After being bypassed in the 2020 NFL draft, Burt signed as a free agent with the New England Patriots, spending the entire season on the practice roster before becoming a free agent this off-season. Burt's situation is very similar to that of linebacker Alex Singleton. A native Californian who played collegiately at Montana State, Singleton spent time in 2015 with Seattle, New England and Minnesota before being deemed eligible for the '16 CFL draft because his mother was Canadian. Singleton was taken sixth overall Calgary and quickly blossomed into a CFL star. He was twice a league all-star and in '17 was named the league's top defensive player before helping the Stampeders win the 2018 Grey Cup. Singleton joined the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and re-signed with the club in March. Predictably, Burt said he's not looking ahead to returning to the NFL. "Right now, the CFL is the one that's calling my name and honestly I'm extremely excited to get out there and play," he said. "I'm 24, I get to go experience a different country and go play football there, play a style I feel fits my style very well." Trouble is, CFL teams no longer use dedicated tight ends. "When your film evaluating players is from the New England Patriots training camp, it gets your attention," Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters said. "The interesting thing for Jake is the position he played in the U.S. doesn't really exist in Canada so it's for CFL teams to get creative and figure out the best way to use him offensively." Burt feels he could easily fit in with a CFL offence. "My speed is my hidden gem here," he said. "I can run extremely well (4.48 second virtual 40-yard dash), I've worked tirelessly on my route running . . . I got great coaching and went against great competition (with Patriots) and only sharpened my tools more. "I'd say I could make a big impact as a receiver but I can come in and do H-back (halfback) stuff too. I'm hoping we put a whole new twist on this position as a big receiver who could run like all the other receivers but is big enough to come in and do the other thing." Burt added he could even be utilized on specialty plays given he was a high-school quarterback. However, a bigger story Tuesday will be how many top prospects will be future considerations. Sixteen players on the scouting bureau's final top-20 list have been selected by/signed NFL contracts, are remaining in school, have transferred to new institutions or are in the process of doing so. The Canadian Press learned Monday that New Mexico State's Sage Doxtater, a hulking six-foot-seven, 350-pound offensive lineman from Welland, Ont., will return to school this fall. He was ranked No. 8 on the CFL scouting bureau. That leaves Virginia receiver Terrell Jana (Vancouver, No. 15), Saskatchewan linebacker Nelson Lokombo (Abbotsford, B.C., No. 17), Calgary offensive linemen Logan Bandy (Calgary, No. 18) and Laurier offensive lineman Bruce Bell (Waterloo, Ont., No. 19) as top-20 players who could report to CFL camps immediately. Another challenge facing CFL general managers is having to evaluate the Canadian university prospects without the benefit of 2020 game film. Schools in Canada did not play football last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then again, neither did the CFL. It had originally planned opening the '21 season in June but pushed that back to Aug. 5, pending the novel coronavirus. "Like everybody this year, you're going off film," Walters said. "So the inability to see players on film in 2020 is a challenge. "We're going back to 2019 and a lot of the interview process is, 'What was your bodyweight that we're watching on fil? What have you been doing for a year? How's the training going? What are you weighing now?' It's a real, real challenge." Having to go without football has been difficult for Bell, the lone Ontario university player on the scouting bureau list. "Everybody had struggles over the last year and football definitely felt them," he said. "We worked through them the only way we know how, trained and did what we could and just tried to work our hardest. "I'm confident playing any of the five positions on the O-Line because a lot of the development we do at Laurier. I think I have good athleticism in the box . . . I feel I'm efficient in my movements, I'm a very technical O-line player. Wherever the coaches think is best for me to play and can use me best in the system I'll play there for that team." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • Hertha Berlin returns from quarantine to draw at Mainz 1-1

    BERLIN — Hertha Berlin began its 20-day quest to secure Bundesliga survival after its coronavirus outbreak by fighting at Mainz to draw 1-1 on Monday. It was the first of six games that Hertha faces through May 22 to make up for the postponement of three games while its players and coaching staff spent two weeks in self-isolation at home following COVID-19 infections at the club. The team gathered on Friday to train together for the first time since April 15. Lucas Tousart’s first-half header earned Hertha a point that cut the gap to Arminia Bielefeld and safety to three points. Hertha next faces Freiburg at home on Thursday then hosts Bielefeld on Sunday. Tousart connected with Márton Dárdai’s free kick in the 36th. It was the French player’s first Bundesliga goal since his transfer for a reported 25 million euros from Lyon last summer. Phillipp Mwene equalized with a brilliant strike inside the top right corner four minutes later. Hertha coach Pál Dárdai reacted with three changes at once with just under half an hour to go. Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata was among those who went in, the Belgium defender returning from injury for his first appearance since December. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • MLS notebook: Sounders are still the standard, while Minnesota and Cincinnati faceplant out of the gate

    Seattle took apart the previously hot Galaxy on Sunday, which prompted high praise from the losing manager.

  • First arrest made after unrest prevented Man United playing

    MANCHESTER, England — Police made their first arrest as they worked with Manchester United on Monday to identify the fans involved in violence at Old Trafford during protests that forced the postponement of the game against Liverpool. The unrest against United's owners on Sunday saw glass bottles thrown, leading to six police officers being injured, with one receiving a fractured eye socket and another wounded on his face. “Officers were just trying to do their job and facilitate a peaceful protest," said Nick Bailey, assistant chief constable at Greater Manchester Police, “however a number of those present became hostile and aggressive towards officers and forced entry to the football grounds, making it very clear that this protest was not peaceful and ruining it for the majority of protesters who had not intended for the protest to become violent.” The protesters were renewing demands that the owning Glazer family sell United after being enraged by the ill-fated attempt two weeks ago to lead the club into a breakaway European Super League. United could face sanctions from the English Football Association and Premier League over the disorder. Police did not say what the unnamed 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of as it seeks information to identify the protest organizers and those responsible for assaults of the police. The violence erupted close to when the game was due to kick off on Sunday afternoon as baton-wielding police pushed up against fans throwing glass bottles to disperse the crowd from the concourse outside Old Trafford. “The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter,” United said. “The club has no desire to see peaceful protestors punished, but will work with the police to identify those involved in criminal activity, and will also issue its own sanctions to any season ticket holder or member identified.” United said speculation floated by the Manchester United Supporters' Trust that protesters were able to access the stadium through a gate left open by club staff was “completely incorrect.” “After breaking through barriers and security on the forecourt, some protestors climbed the gates at the end of the Munich tunnel, then forced access to a side door in the stand, before opening an external door that let others through to the concourse area and the pitch,” United said. “A second breach occurred when a protestor smashed the door of a disability access lift, enabling a group to enter the stand.” A new date for the fixture is yet to be set with less than three weeks of the Premier League left. There has yet to be a direct response to requests by fans to engage directly with the Glazer family. “We remain committed to dialogue and engagement with our fans through the Fans Forum and other appropriate channels,” United said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Amazon to take over "Thursday Night Football" package in '22

    Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated. Amazon and the league announced Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league's new media rights deals kick in. This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. “This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice-president of global sports video, said in a statement. Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season games on Thursday night along with one preseason game. Games will be available on stations in the markets of the participating teams, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network. NBC has the opening game of the season and also Thanksgiving night, and there is no Thursday night match in the final week of the schedule. Amazon has partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it will take over the entire package from Fox, which has had it since 2018. Amazon streamed a Week 16 Saturday game between the 49ers and Cardinals last year that was seen by an estimated 11.2 million total viewers and had an average minute audience of 4.8 million. That was the largest audience to stream an NFL game. Fox and NFL Network will broadcast “Thursday Night Football” this season. The league will announce the schedule on May 12. NFL Network, which has carried games since 2006, will still have seven regular-season games, most likely on Saturday late in the season. Amazon's $13.2 billion agreement with the league is a part of what will be $113 billion coming to the NFL under the new rights agreements negotiated in March. That is an increase of 80% over the current deals. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow & Justin Herbert are big winners following 2021 NFL Draft

    Scott Pianowski & Andy Behrens discuss which fantasy players will benefit the most from the 2021 NFL draft, including Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and reigning Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • After this season, the only way to regularly watch NFL's Thursday Night Football will be an Amazon Prime account

    Thursday Night Football will have a new home in 2022.