Richard Branson flies to edge of space in Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane

Photograph: Virgin Galactic/Reuters

The British entrepreneur Richard Branson has successfully flown to the edge of space and back in his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane, days ahead of a rival launch by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as the two billionaires compete to kick off a new era of space tourism.

Seventeen years after Branson founded Virgin Galactic to develop commercial spacecraft and cater to future space tourists, the spaceplane went into sub-orbital flight on Sunday morning, reaching 55 miles (88km ) above Earth’s surface. The launch was slightly delayed until 10.40ET due to weather conditions at the Virgin Galactic’s operational base at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert.

“Welcome to the dawn of a new space age,” Branson tweeted shortly after the flight, along with a picture of himself in zero gravity.

The long-awaited flight, which Branson said in a pre-recorded video he had been dreaming of since the moon landing in 1969, was the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to space and lasted 59 minutes from start to finish, with passengers experiencing several minutes of weightlessness.

Branson is the first of the “billionaire space barons” who now officially qualifies as an astronaut. The 70-year-old was seen waving and cheering to crowds and hugging family on the Spaceport America tarmac following a medical evaluation upon landing.

He arrived at the spaceport on a bicycle on Sunday morning and greeted his crewmates with hugs. “It’s a beautiful day to go to space,” he tweeted.

Billionaire Richard Branson smiles onboard Virgin Galactic’s passenger rocket plane VSS Unity. Photograph: Virgin Galactic/Reuters

Branson flew with pilots David Mackay and Michael Masucci, Beth Moses, the company’s chief astronaut instructor, Virgin Galactic’s lead operations engineer Colin Bennett and Sirisha Bandla, a research operations and government affairs vice-president.

Carrier plane VMS EVE, named after Branson’s late mother, hauled the SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity to an altitude of about 50,000ft, and then released the VSS Unity rocket plane, which climbed up further into space.

During live footage, Branson and fellow astronauts were seen strapped into seats, wearing sunglasses as they grinned.

A gathering of space industry executives, future customers and other well-wishers witnessed the launch at Spaceport America, including fellow billionaire and space industry pioneer Elon Musk.

Earlier in the day, Branson tweeted a photo with Musk, saying “Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.”

SpaceX, which will send its first all-civilian crew (without Musk), called Inspiration4 mission, into orbit in September, has already launched numerous flights to the International Space Station.

A live broadcast was hosted by comedian Stephen Colbert, former Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, and future Virgin Galactic astronaut Kellie Gerardi, who will also fly up into space on a research flight in 2022.

In nine days’ time, Bezos will launch his own rocket, New Shepard – named for Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut in space, which was manufactured by Bezos’s company Blue Origin.

Bezos posted a message on Instagram ahead of the flight wishing Branson “and the whole team a successful and safe flight”.

Virgin Galactic’s passenger rocket plane VSS Unity lands after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

New Shepard will take Bezos and five others, including his brother, Mark, and pilot Wally Funk, who was denied the job of astronaut in the 1960s because she was a woman, roughly 62 miles above the Earth’s surface.

On Saturday, Blue Origin tweeted a message of good luck to Virgin Galactic, after tweeting shade on Friday, when it alluded to whether Unity 22 is really going into space, instead of just to the edge of space.