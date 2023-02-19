Richard Belzer, comedian and TV detective John Munch on 'Law & Order,' dies at 78

Richard Belzer, a longtime stand-up comedian known for "Saturday Night Live" and one of TV's most memorable detectives as John Munch in "Law & Order" franchise shows, has died. He was 78.

Belzer died Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter, according to The Associated Press.

Comedian Laraine Newman first announced his death on Twitter.

Newman, who worked alongside Belzer during his appearances on "SNL" from 1975 to 1980, paid tribute to her co-star on Sunday. "I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing," Newman wrote. "I loved this guy so much."

"He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do 'SNL.' We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster," she recalled. "One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest."

Belzer's "Law & Order" co-star Chris Meloni shared a photo on Twitter kissing the late star on the cheek. "Good bye mon ami. I love you," Meloni wrote alongside the tribute.

He also posted a photo of Mariska Hargitay feeding Belzer an apple.

The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer's cousin, shared Newman's tribute and wrote "Rest in peace Richard."

In addition to his work as a comedian, Belzer played the role of Detective John Munch for 23 years. The character first appeared in NBC's "Homicide: Life on the Street" in 1993 and made its way into several other unrelated shows including, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Law & Order: Trial by Jury," "30 Rock," "The X-Files," "Arrested Development," "The Wire" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Belzer never auditioned for the role of Detective John Munch. After hearing him on "The Howard Stern Show," executive producer Barry Levinson brought Belzer in to read for the part.

"I would never be a detective. But if I were, that's how I'd be," Belzer once said. "They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it's been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really."

Former "Law & Order: SVU" showrunner Warren Light said Belzer was "the first actor to welcome" him when he began on "SVU."

Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…

"Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz," Light tweeted. "We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed, Belz…"

Belzer is survived by his wife, actress Harlee McBride.

Contributing: The Associated Press

