Richard Barancik, ‘Monuments Man’ who helped to rescue artworks looted by the Nazis – obituary

Richard Barancik during his wartime service - Monuments Men and Women Foundation Collection courtesy of the Barancik Family

Richard Barancik, who has died aged 98, was the last of the so-called Monuments Men who set out to safeguard some of Europe’s most valuable pieces of Western culture plundered by the Nazis during the Second World War, their exploits detailed by Robert Edsel in his 2009 book, The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves, and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History, which was turned into a 2014 film directed by and starring George Clooney.

The group, an Allied armies unit, was founded in 1943, when President Roosevelt approved the forming of the American Commission for the Protection and Salvage of Artistic and Historic Monuments in War Areas in response to the threat posed by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime to the cultural and artistic treasures of Europe became apparent.

An American soldier in April 1945 views stacks of looted Jewish art hidden in a church in Ellingen, Germany - US Army/Alamy

This was a job easier said than done while the fighting was still going on. Monuments officers at first helped, not always successfully, in guiding bombers away from sites of cultural importance – and, when churches, museums and other important buildings and monuments were damaged, to organise initial repairs. As the war progressed with the Allied invasion of Germany and Austria, the focus shifted to finding works of art and other items stolen or missing.

The booty included important paintings, many destined for the museum Hitler had planned in his home town of Linz, Austria. Other items included rare books, tapestries, sculptures, stained glass stripped from cathedrals, church bells, and ancient torahs from synagogues. Several Monuments Men lost their lives in their pursuit of looted cultural treasures.

At the end of the war, when Barancik joined the hunt, the numbers of Monuments “Men” grew, and over the years some 354 people (including 27 women) were involved, mainly from the United States and Britain, mostly people who had been historians, architects and museum personnel before the war.

They tracked down between four and five million objects and returned them to the countries and, where possible, the owners, whence they came. Many items had been acquired from sales made under duress because of anti-Semitic laws, a process that would complicate restitution efforts.

Story continues

Richard Morton Barancik was born on October 19 1924 in Chicago, where his father was a physician and hospital administrator and his mother a pianist.

Robert Edsel's book chronicling the exploits of Barancik and his colleagues

As a US army private, he served in France and Austria before being dispatched to Salzburg at the end of the war, where he volunteered for the Monuments Men and served for three months as a driver and guard, helping to move looted materials in crates to the Wiesbaden Central Collecting Point in Germany.

When in 1995 Barancik was part of a small group of surviving Monuments Men awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, he felt somewhat embarrassed. “He didn’t feel like a hero,” his daughter Jill recalled. “He said, ‘I was a kid, I was there for three months. It’s wrong for me to take credit.’ But I’d tell him, ‘You were a witness, you’re representing the people who aren’t with us any more.’ ”

After the war, still in the military, Barancik read architecture, first at Cambridge University, then at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts at Fontainebleau, France, and finally at the University of Illinois.

Barancik was one of more than 350 Monuments men and women - Monuments Men and Women Foundation Collection courtesy of the Barancik Family

In 1950 he co-founded an architectural practice, Barancik Conte & Associates, which designed homes, office buildings, campuses and high-rises along Chicago’s “Gold Coast”.

He retired in 1993 and split his time between Pebble Beach, California, and Chicago. He served on the boards of the Latin School of Chicago, the San Francisco Asian Art Museum, the Monterey Institute of International Studies and the Monterey Museum of Art.

Barancik was thrice married. His marriage to Rema Stone was dissolved, while his other two wives, Claire Holland and Suzanne Hammerman, predeceased him. He is survived by three daughters and two sons.

Richard Barancik, born October 19 1924, died July 14 2023

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.