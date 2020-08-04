Richard Bacon shares video of car in flames after it caught fire during drive with family

Richard Bacon addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Richard Bacon's car "dramatically caught fire" while he was driving with his family in Malibu on Monday.

The TV presenter, who resides in Los Angeles with wife Rebecca and their two children, shared photos and videos of the vehicle emitting smoke and flames to social media as he explaining they noticed something was amiss when the car "started making a funny noise".

The 44-year-old wrote: "I guess we’re gonna need a lift home. Thanks to the lovely Santa Monica fire department and the delightful people on the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway] who stopped to help. The car started making a funny noise as we drove home from Malibu. Then dramatically caught fire.

“Because we’ve seen a lot of films we moved back thinking it might explode. It didn’t. Apparently that’s just a movie thing.

"All four of us were in there. Everyone fine and happy. May not go with Land Rover next time."

In 2018, Bacon suffered a serious brush with death after being put into an induced-coma while his body fought pneumonia.

Former BBC TV Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon leaves Lewisham Hospital in south east London with his wife Rebecca. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

He took ill while on a flight from the US to the UK, having to be taken off the aircraft on a wheelchair.

The next day, he went to seek medical help which resulted in a two-week hospital stay. After recovering, Bacon said a doctor had told him there was one point they thought he was "probably going to die".

The father-of-two kick-started his career on BBC Radio Nottingham before going on to land gigs on The Big Breakfast, Top of the Pops and BBC 6 Music.

He went on to also find success in US television, presenting for the National Geographic Channel and magazine show Top 30.