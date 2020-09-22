Richa Chadha Says Person from Her Legal Team was Stopped from Serving Notice to Payal Ghosh

Richa Chadha on Monday initiated legal action against actress Payal Ghosh accusing her of "unnecessarily and falsely" dragging her name in a "defamatory manner into controversies". Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, in a video released by ABN Telugu, claimed that there were other female artistes who got intimate with the filmmaker, including Chadha.

Updating on the status of her legal notice to Payal, Richa in a tweet said that a person from her legal team was stopped by the latter's representative and refused to receive the notice. However, the soft copy has been emailed, informed Richa.

"Soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms. Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of . We’ve got the refusal on video," wrote Richa in her tweet.

"While members of the Press were allowed to go up and continue interviewing Ms. Ghosh, the person from my legal team was stopped from serving her the legal notice at the gate of her residence this evening," she adeed in another Twitter post.

On Monday, Richa issued the statement on her official Twitter account. "Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadda’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties.

Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.

"No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations.

Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest," the statement reads.

Last week on Saturday evening, Payal took to her verified Twitter account and accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.