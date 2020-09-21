Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap Initiate Legal Action Against Payal Ghosh

Actor Richa Chadha has initiated legal action against actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ghosh, in an interview with ABN Telugu, had mentioned Chadha’s name.

Ghosh also named other actors such as Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill in the video. Chadha tweeted a press release that read:

“Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadda’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

The press release was signed by her advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar.

Ghosh alleged in the video that Kashyap had assaulted her in 2015.

Kashyap, who had denied the allegations on Sunday, also said in a press release that he was taking legal recourse.

The statement from his lawyer said:

“My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest....

