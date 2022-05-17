How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?

George Malone
·6 min read
AP / Shutterstock.com
AP / Shutterstock.com

Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job.

Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from 2021, the average net worth of the hosts is a jaw-dropping $25,386,364, while the median net worth is a still impressive $10,500,000. Admittedly, the average is offset by the net worth of the No. 1 host on the list, but it's still quite impressive.

See: 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
Learn: How To Get Rich With a Normal Job

To find the richest cable news hosts, GOBankingRates looked at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from 2021 via AdWeek, then found the hosts' net worths from CelebrityNetWorth.com.
Of the top 25, 14 hosts are from Fox News, while seven are from MSNBC and one is from CNN.

Salary details couldn't be found for five hosts: Emily Compagno ("Outnumbered" on Fox News), Hallie Jackson ("MSNBC Live" on MSNBC), Stephanie Ruhle ("The 11th Hour" on MSNBC), John Roberts ("America Reports" on Fox News) and Ayman Mohyeldin ("MSNBC Live" on MSNBC).

Where is your favorite host on the list? Read on to see.

Leigh Vogel/UPI/Shutterstock
Leigh Vogel/UPI/Shutterstock

22. Kayleigh McEnany

Show title/network: "Outnumbered" / Fox News

Net worth: $500,000

The former press secretary under President Trump joined Fox News as a contributor in 2021 and later became a co-host of "Outnumbered."

POLL: What Do You Think of Elon Musk Buying Twitter?

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

21. Nicolle Wallace

Show title/network: "Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace" / MSNBC

Net worth: $3 million

Wallace had a long career in politics, going back to serving as White House Communications Director under George W. Bush. She also has written three political novels.

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

18. Katy Tur

Show title/network: "MSNBC Live" / MSNBC

Net worth: $4 million

The long-time NBC reporter also is an accomplished author. Her book, "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History," spent several weeks on the New York Times' Best Seller List.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

18. Joy Reid

Show title/network: "The ReidOut with Joy Reid" / MSNBC

Net worth: $4 million

Reid's show replaced "Hardball," a long-time MSNBC cable show that ended when Chris Matthews retired. She has written books about the Clinton and Trump presidencies.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

18. Ari Melber

Show title/network: "Beat with Ari Melber" / MSNBC

Net worth: $4 million

Melber has a law degree from Cornell University and has worked in law firms and in political offices for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and with the John Kerry presidential campaign.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

16. Chris Hayes

Show title/network: "All In with Chris Hayes" / MSNBC

Net worth: $5 million

Hayes started guest-hosting on the "Rachel Maddow Show" in 2010 and took on more and more responsibility at MSNBC. He also is an editor-at-large for "The Nation" and an author, and he has served as an adjust professor of English at St. Augustine College.

Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock
Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock

16. Jesse Watters

Show title/network: "The Five" and "Jesse Watters Primetime" / Fox News

Net worth: $5 million

Watters got his break in TV serving as a correspondent for "The O'Reilly Factor" on Fox News. His first book, "How I Saved the World," made its debut at No. 1 on The New York Times' nonfiction bestseller list in 2021.

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com
Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

13. Sandra Smith

Show title/network: "America Reports" / Fox News

Net worth: $6 million

Smith started as a reporter for Fox Business in 2007 after working at Bloomberg.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

13. Harris Faulkner

Show title/network: "Outnumbered" and "The Faulkner Focus" / Fox News

Net worth: $6 million

Faulkner, who started at Fox News in 2005, also is the author of two books. She made an undisclosed amount of money when she sued toymaker Hasbro, claiming a plastic hamster in its toy line was an unauthorized use of her name and likeness. Faulkner settled the suit with Hasbro.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock
Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

13. Dana Perino

Show title/network: "The Five" and "America's Newsroom" / Fox News

Net worth: $6 million

Perino served as White House press secretary from 2007 to 2009 under George W. Bush, and she has taught at George Washington University and served as the editorial director at Crown Books.

AWNewYork/Shutterstock
AWNewYork/Shutterstock

12. Martha MacCallum

Show title/network: "The Story" / Fox News

Net worth: $8 million

MacCallum has served as a reporter and commentator since 1991, working at The Wall Street Journal, NBC and local stations before joining Fox News in 2004.

ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11. Greg Gutfield

Show title/network: "The Five" and "Gutfield!" / Fox News

Net worth: $13 million

Gutfield served as a writer and editor at several publications, including Men's Health, Maxim and The Huffington Post.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock
Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

9. Bill Hemmer

Show title/network: "America's Newsroom" / Fox News

Net worth: $14 million

Hemmer has had a long broadcasting career, working at CNN for 10 years before joining Fox News in 2005.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

9. Jeanine Pirro

Show title/network: "The Five" / Fox News

Net worth: $14 million

A former New York State judge, district attorney and prosecutor, Pirro has written six books and has hosted a show on Fox News since 2011.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

8. Lawrence O'Donnell

Show title/network: "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" / MSNBC

Net worth: $16 million

O'Donnell has hosted a show on MSNBC since 2010. He also was an executive story editor and executive producer for "The West Wing" on NBC, and he had acting roles on HBO's "Big Love" and "Monk."

Paul Morigi/Shutterstock
Paul Morigi/Shutterstock

7. Bret Baier

Show title/network: "Special Report with Bret Baier" / Fox News

Net worth: $20 million

Baier has worked at Fox News since 1998. He served as Atlanta bureau chief and Pentagon correspondent before anchoring "Special Report." According to CelebrityNetWorth, Baier's annual salary is $7 million.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock
Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

6. Neil Cavuto

Show title/network: "Your World with Neil Cavuto" / Fox News

Net worth: $25 million

Cavuto, who joined Fox News in 1996, is a vice president of Fox Business News. His annual salary is $7 million.

AP/Shutterstock
AP/Shutterstock

5. Tucker Carlson

Show title/network: "Tucker Carlson Tonight" / Fox News

Net worth: $30 million

Carlson has hosted his show since 2016. He worked at CNN and MSNBC before joining Fox News in 2009. He co-founded The Daily Caller before selling his stake in 2020, and he reportedly makes $8 million per year.

Ali Goldstein/NBC-TV/Kobal/REX/S
Ali Goldstein/NBC-TV/Kobal/REX/S

4. Rachel Maddow

Show title/network: "The Rachel Maddow Show" / MSNBC

Net worth: $35 million

Maddow worked in radio before coming to MSNBC, where she became a host in 2008. She's also an author and film producer and reportedly makes $7 million per year.

Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Shutterstock
Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Shutterstock

3. Laura Ingraham

Show title/network: "The Ingraham Angle" / Fox News

Net worth: $40 million

Ingraham has had a varied career, working as a speech writer in the Reagan administration, as a judicial clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and as an attorney at a New York law firm. She hosted a radio show and has hosted her Fox show since 2017. Ingraham reportedly makes $15 million per year.

Stacey Newman / Shutterstock.com
Stacey Newman / Shutterstock.com

2. Anderson Cooper

Show title/network: "Anderson Cooper 360" / CNN

Net worth: $50 million

An heir to the Vanderbilt fortune, Cooper has worked at CNN in a variety of roles since 2001. He also has been a correspondent for "60 Minutes" and has written books and produced documentaries. Cooper reportedly makes $12 million per year.

Gage Skidmore / Flickr.com
Gage Skidmore / Flickr.com

1. Sean Hannity

Show title/network: "Hannity" / Fox News

Net worth: $250 million

Hannity, who hosts his Fox News TV show as well as a nationally syndicated radio talk show, reportedly makes an eye-popping $40 million per year, including $25 million from Fox.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at AdWeek's 2021 viewership data to find the 25 most-watched cable news shows. With these programs isolated, GOBankingRates then found the hosts of these shows and the hosts' net worths. All net worth data was sourced from CelebrityNetWorth.com and is up to date as of March 30, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Maple Leafs will have to prove it the hard way after Game 6 loss to Lightning

    The Maple Leafs once again failed to close out a first-round series, and now face a do-or-die Game 7 on Saturday in Toronto.

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Decisive Game 7 in Edmonton is 'what dreams are made of': Smith

    LOS ANGELES — For goalie Mike Smith, this is what the NHL playoffs are all about. With a victory in L.A. on Thursday, Smith and the Oilers forced a Game 7 in their first-round series against the Kings. The decisive matchup will go Saturday in Edmonton. “It’s obviously what dreams are made of, going to Game 7 back at home in Edmonton," the netminder said. "So guys are pretty excited.” It's been a series full of highs and lows for the Oilers. They dropped a tight Game 1 at home, captured blowout v

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Leafs' Auston Matthews, Oilers' Connor McDavid among Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's most valuable player award. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists. He became

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Blue Jays play long ball to snap skid, beat Rays 5-1

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game. “We all know that we needed a big hit like that. It came from my bat, but I know the other guys are going to keep hitting and we’re going to get into a winning streak now,” said Hernandez

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Will Sidney Crosby's absence turn tables for Rangers?

    New York looked cooked until Sidney Crosby was forced to exit Game 5 with an injury. Can the Penguins rebound without their captain?

  • Inexperienced Flames focus on 'process' with goal to finish off playoff opponents

    DALLAS — Closing out an NHL playoff series to advance to the next one has a way of accelerating a player's maturation. The Calgary Flames may have been the higher seed heading into their conference quarterfinal against the Dallas Stars, but the Dallas lineup is deep in players who know what it takes to advance deep into the post-season after a run to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago. "You want to break that down just (compare) the two lineups and see who has played in more winning-series game