How Rich Are Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and the Wealthiest American Athletes?

Alex Menendez / AP

With NFL training camps opening up, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is heading toward the 23rd season of his successful, lucrative career. Brady holds a record seven Super Bowl titles and is considered by many to be the greatest player in NFL history.

However, with a net worth of just $250 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the superstar QB doesn't even crack the top 10 of the wealthiest American athletes.

Many of the athletes on the list are no longer active. Another common thread among them is that it clearly pays to be a basketball player or golfer, as eight of the athletes on the list played one of those sports.

GOBankingRates looked at CelebrityNetWorth.com's list of the 50 richest athletes and picked out the American athletes among them, leaving off celebrities who weren't primarily athletes.

Read on to see who tops the list.

Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8 (tie). Vinnie Johnson

Net worth: $400 million

Sport/league: Basketball/NBA

Years active: 1979-92

Ga Fullner / Shutterstock.com

8 (tie). Shaquille O'Neal

Net worth: $400 million

Sport/league: Basketball/NBA

Years active: 1992-2011

Barry Salmons / Shutterstock.com

8 (tie). Jack Nicklaus

Net worth: $400 million

Sport/league: Golf/PGA

Years active: 1962-2005

Al Bello / Getty Images

7. Floyd Mayweather

Net worth: $450 million

Sport/league: Boxing

Years active: 1996-2017

Fma12 / Wikimedia Commons

4 (tie). Roger Staubach

Net worth: $600 million

Sport/league: Football/NFL

Years active: 1969-79

Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

4 (tie). LeBron James

Net worth: $600 million

Sport/league: Basketball/NBA

Years active: 2003-current

Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images

4 (tie). Junior Bridgeman

Net worth: $600 million

Sport/league: Basketball/NBA

Years active: 1975-87

Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

3. Magic Johnson

Net worth: $620 million

Sport/league: Basketball/NBA

Years active: 1979-91, 1996

Tony Bowler / Shutterstock.com

2. Tiger Woods

Net worth: $800 million

Sport/league: Golf/PGA

Years active: 1996-current

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

1. Michael Jordan

Net worth: $2.2 billion

Sport/league: Basketball/NBA

Years active: 1984-93, 1995-98, 2001-03

