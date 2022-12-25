How Rich Are Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and the Wealthiest American Athletes?
With NFL training camps opening up, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is heading toward the 23rd season of his successful, lucrative career. Brady holds a record seven Super Bowl titles and is considered by many to be the greatest player in NFL history.
However, with a net worth of just $250 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the superstar QB doesn't even crack the top 10 of the wealthiest American athletes.
Many of the athletes on the list are no longer active. Another common thread among them is that it clearly pays to be a basketball player or golfer, as eight of the athletes on the list played one of those sports.
GOBankingRates looked at CelebrityNetWorth.com's list of the 50 richest athletes and picked out the American athletes among them, leaving off celebrities who weren't primarily athletes.
Read on to see who tops the list.
8 (tie). Vinnie Johnson
Net worth: $400 million
Sport/league: Basketball/NBA
Years active: 1979-92
8 (tie). Shaquille O'Neal
Net worth: $400 million
Sport/league: Basketball/NBA
Years active: 1992-2011
8 (tie). Jack Nicklaus
Net worth: $400 million
Sport/league: Golf/PGA
Years active: 1962-2005
7. Floyd Mayweather
Net worth: $450 million
Sport/league: Boxing
Years active: 1996-2017
4 (tie). Roger Staubach
Net worth: $600 million
Sport/league: Football/NFL
Years active: 1969-79
4 (tie). LeBron James
Net worth: $600 million
Sport/league: Basketball/NBA
Years active: 2003-current
4 (tie). Junior Bridgeman
Net worth: $600 million
Sport/league: Basketball/NBA
Years active: 1975-87
3. Magic Johnson
Net worth: $620 million
Sport/league: Basketball/NBA
Years active: 1979-91, 1996
2. Tiger Woods
Net worth: $800 million
Sport/league: Golf/PGA
Years active: 1996-current
1. Michael Jordan
Net worth: $2.2 billion
Sport/league: Basketball/NBA
Years active: 1984-93, 1995-98, 2001-03
