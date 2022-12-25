How Rich Are Tom Brady and the NFL’s Wealthiest Offensive Players?

Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

It pays to be an NFL player.

It pays even better to be an NFL quarterback.

The average NFL salary is around $2.7 million per season, but the list of 10 wealthiest offensive players includes nothing but quarterbacks. From the greatest player of all time (Tom Brady) to one of the most polarizing players in recent history (Deshaun Watson), the list is a glittering array of talent and star power.

Read on to see who made the ranking.

Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock

9 (tie). Deshaun Watson

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $50 million

Watson, 26, signed a controversial five-year, $230 million with the Cleveland Browns after being traded from the Houston Texans in the offseason. He has been suspended for the first 11 games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy -- at one point he faced lawsuits from 24 women who alleged sexual misconduct.

AJ Mast/AP/Shutterstock

9 (tie). Ryan Tannehill

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $50 million

Tannehill is entering the first year of a four-year, $118 million deal with the Titans. He led the Titans to the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC last season but three threw interceptions in a playoff loss to the Bengals. Can he (and Tennessee) rebound?

Matt_Ryan_Colts_shutterstock_editorial_13357338b

7 (tie). Matt Ryan

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $70 million

The longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. He has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $150 million deal.

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

7 (tie). Kirk Cousins

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $70 million

Cousins, 34, famously signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings in 2018. He's currently playing on a one-year, $35 million deal.

Charlie Riedel/AP

5 (tie). Derek Carr

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $80 million

Carr agreed to a three-year, $121.5 million extension in the offseason. Now the quarterback, who threw for 4,804 yards, 23 TDs and 14 interceptions last season, leads the Raiders in the loaded AFC West.

David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

5 (tie). Matthew Stafford

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $80 million

Coming off a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the Rams, Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension in the offseason. Now he seeks to be a rare repeat Super Bowl winner.

Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock

4. Joe Flacco

Team: New York Jets

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $85 million

Flacco won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and amassed $147 million in career earnings with the Ravens. Now he'll start at least the first four games of the season for the New York Jets. Flacco is playing on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Wilson_shutterstock_editorial_13359064b

3. Russell Wilson

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $165 million

Wilson, traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, signed a monster five-year, $242.5 million extension in the offseason. Now he tries to win his second Super Bowl after a subpar (for him) season in which he threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, missing three games because of a thumb injury.

Jeffrey Phelps / AP

2. Aaron Rodgers

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $200 million

Rodgers won his fourth MVP last season and entered an offseason of uncertainty, with talk of retirement or signing with another team. But the longtime star signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers and enters the season as one of the favorites to win his second Super Bowl crown.

Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

1. Tom Brady

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: Quarterback

Net worth: $250 million

Brady, 45, is simply the GOAT -- the greatest of all time. He has a record seven Super Bowl titles and continues to play at a high level. Brady retired this offseason before returning to the Bucs on a one-year, $15 million deal.

For this support piece GOBankingRates used Spotrac career earnings data as well as CelebrityNetWorth.com to find some of the wealthiest NFL offensive players. To be qualified, the player had to play on the offensive side of the ball and be on a current NFL roster. Networth data was collected and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2022.

