How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?

Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. And the price of joining a golf club is out of the league of many.

And if you're a professional men's golfer, it's quite lucrative. From tournament winnings to golf course design firms to endorsements for golf equipment, golfers have plenty of opportunities to rake in the cash.

Looking at the 10 richest golfers, based on Celebrity Net Worth's information, many of the top names aren't surprising. Note that this list includes just victories on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions - the circuit for players 50 and over - but these golfers have achieved great success on international tours, and now on the new LIV Golf League.

See if you can guess the 10 richest golfers on the planet.

Ernie Els

Age: 53

Major wins: 4 (1994 U.S. Open, 1997 U.S. Open, 2002 British Open, 2012 British Open)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 22

Net Worth: $85 million

Nicknamed "The Big Easy" for his smooth swing, the South African was one of the "Big Five" golfers (along with Retief Goosen, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods) to dominate golf in the mid-2000s. Now a member of the PGA Champions Tour, where he has won three times, Els also designs golf courses all over the world. The South Africa native also has 47 international victories.

Dustin Johnson

Age: 38

Major wins: 2 (2020 Masters, 2016 U.S. Open)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 24

Net Worth: $100 million

Johnson became the biggest name to jump to the LIV Golf League in 2022, lured by a contract that ESPN reported could be worth up to $150 million. He turned his one LIV victory in the circuit's inaugural season into $35.6 million between weekly winnings and a huge $18 million bonus for winning the season title. By order of the PGA Tour, LIV golfers are not allowed to take part in PGA Tour events outside of the four major tournaments, at this time. In addition to his LIV title, he has won two international tournaments.

Jordan Spieth

Age: 29

Major wins: 3 (2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, 2017 British Open)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 13

Net Worth: $120 million

Spieth took the golf world by storm in 2015 when he became just the sixth player to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year. He went through a dry spell from 2018-20 and didn't win a tournament but still is considered one of the great young golfers in the game. A winner of two international tournaments, he has a huge endorsement deal with Under Armour that runs through 2029.

Fred Couples

Age: 63

Major wins: 1 (1992 Masters)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 29

Net Worth: $120 million

The easygoing golfer known as "Boom Boom" captured the golf world's attention when he won the 1992 Masters, a victory capped when his tee shot on the 12th hole of the final round miraculously hung on the fringe instead of rolling into the water. He has plenty of endorsements for golf equipment and clothing. Among his tour wins, 14 have come on the PGA Tour Champions, and he also has three international victories.

Rory McIlroy

Age: 33

Major wins: 4 (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 British Open, 2014 PGA Championship)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 23

Net Worth: $170 million

The popular golfer from Northern Ireland was seen as the next Tiger Woods when he won his third and fourth majors in 2014, and he signed a huge endorsement deal with Nike. However, he has come up short in his attempts to win the Masters Tournament to complete the career Grand Slam. He finished second in the Masters in 2022. McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, has an additional nine international wins.

Gary Player

Age: 87

Major wins: 9 (1959 British Open, 1961 Masters, 1962 PGA Championship, 1965 U.S. Open, 1968 British Open, 1972 PGA Championship, 1974 Masters, 1974 British Open, 1978 Masters)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 24

Net Worth: $250 million

Nicknamed "the Black Knight" for wearing all black while playing, the South African is one of the greatest golfers of all time. He became the third player to win the career Grand Slam and, along with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, dominated golf in the 1960s and 1970s. Player's company has designed more than 400 golf courses. He also has 118 international wins.

Phil Mickelson

Age: 52

Major wins: 6 (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 49

Net Worth: $300 million

Mickelson was easily the second-best golfer of his era, behind Tiger Woods, and holds the record as the oldest Grand Slam winner after claiming the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50. In addition to his six major wins, he has 11 runner-up finishes, including six at the U.S. Open - the only major title missing on impressive list of career wins. His tour titles include four on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, and he also has four international victories. Mickelson currently is competing in the LIV Golf League.

Jack Nicklaus

Age: 83

Major wins: 18 (1962 U.S. Open, 1963 Masters, 1963 PGA Championship, 1965 Masters, 1966 Masters, 1966 British Open, 1967 U.S. Open, 1970 British Open, 1971 PGA Championship, 1972 Masters, 1972 U.S. Open, 1973 PGA Championship, 1975 Masters, 1975 PGA Championship, 1978 British Open, 1980 U.S. Open, 1980 PGA Championship, 1986 Masters)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 73

Net Worth: $400 million

The Golden Bear set the standard by which all other golfers are measured. With his astonishing 18 majors (and 19 runner-up finishes), Nicklaus dominated golf for more than two decades. He also had 20 international victories and has gone on to have a successful career in the course-design business.

Greg Norman

Age: 68

Major wins: 2 (1986 British Open, 1993 British Open)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 20

Net Worth: $400 million

The Australian golfer known as The Shark (or The Great White Shark) has an impressive playing resume, with 331 weeks as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, plus more than 50 international wins. His wealth also has been built through his lucrative course-design and apparel business. As a player, Norman might be better known for his runner-up finishes, including two heartbreaking losses at the Masters. Now, he runs the LIV Golf League, the controversial upstart circuit that is feuding with the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods

Age: 47

Major wins: 15 (1997 Masters, 1999 PGA Championship, 2000 U.S. Open, 2000 British Open, 2000 PGA Championship, 2001 Masters, 2002 Masters, 2002 U.S. Open, 2005 Masters, 2005 British Open, 2006 British Open, 2006 PGA Championship, 2007 PGA Championship, 2008 U.S. Open, 2019 Masters)

Total PGA Tour Wins: 82

Net Worth: $800 million

One of the biggest names in sports, Woods has put together a spectacular career and is etched on the Mount Rushmore of golf. His 15 majors are second only to Nicklaus' tally, and he held all four major Grand Slam trophies at once when he won the 2001 Masters. That might have been the single greatest stretch of domination in golf history. Woods piled up tons of endorsements, including everything from Nike to Rolex to Gillette. His quest for a record 83rd PGA Tour victory has been stalled by his recovery from injuries sustained in a serious car accident in February 2021. He also has a dozen international victories.

George Malone contributed to the reporting for this article.

