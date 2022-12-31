How Rich Are Taylor Swift, Tom Brady and Other Celebs Who Made Headlines in 2022?

Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Some celebrities simply managed to stay in the headlines in 2022, while others spent more time in the limelight than usual.

In an era filled with actors, singers, athletes and influencers clamoring for the spotlight, these stars shined brightest. All hardworking professionals, they stayed busy in their respective fields, but some also drew attention on a personal note.

Not surprisingly, all of these stars have garnered impressive fortunes, but some might be much larger -- or less -- than you realize. However, given their star power, they'll all likely increase their net worths in 2023.

Chances are you have a few guesses as to who made the list. Ready to find out for sure? Here's a look at several big-name celebrities who had a very public 2022.

Zach Bolinger/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady

Net Worth: $250 million

In 2022, Tom Brady never really stepped out of the limelight. On Feb. 1, the 45-year-old quarterback announced he was retiring from the NFL, but he swiftly reversed that decision on March 13.

Brady is finishing a three-year stint with the Buccaneers that has paid him $25 million a year.

Brady also reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to serve as an analyst when he actually retires for good.

Amid much speculation, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, divorced in October after 13 years of marriage. Monetary terms of the divorce were not made public, but the couple owned properties in Miami, New York City and Montana, according to People.

Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com

Gisele Bundchen

Net Worth: $400 million

Divorcing Tom Brady isn't the only reason Gisele Bundchen made headlines in 2022. Clearly ready for a comeback, the Brazilian supermodel signed with CAA Fashion in February.

In her first cover shoot in years, the Brazilian supermodel graced the cover of V Magazine's Summer 2022 issue. She also was featured in the Burberry TB Monogram summer 2022 campaign.

Bundchen's 2022 earnings were not revealed, but she topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid models from 2002 to 2016, allowing her to grow a fortune even larger than her ex's.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

Making headlines is her thing, but Kim Kardashian really had people talking after a 2022 Variety interview. When giving advice to women in business, she said, "Get ... up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

The founder of cosmetics and fragrance company KKW Beauty and shapewear business Skims certainly knows a few things about running an empire. In 2020, she sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million and Skims has doubled in valuation to $3.2 billion in less than a year, according to Forbes.

Her family also moved its reality series to Hulu in a nine-figure salary deal -- split among them -- according to Forbes. Beyond that, she dated Pete Davidson, wore Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala and finalized her divorce to Kanye West.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson

Net Worth: $8 million

After eight seasons on "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson confirmed his departure from the show in May 2022.

One month prior, Peacock picked up his semi-autobiographical series "Bupkis," in which he will co-write, executive produce and star. He's expected to earn $500,000 per episode, according to Variety.

He also dated Kim Kardashian, broke up with her, then attended the Emmys dressed like her ex Kanye West. Most recently, the serial ladies' man garnered attention by being spotted with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift

Net Worth: $400 million

On Oct. 21, Taylor Swift released "Midnights," her 10th studio album. It quickly became her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 1.58 million units during its first week -- the biggest week for an album in nearly seven years.

She swiftly announced "The Eras Tour," on Nov. 1, but the demand for tickets was so high during the pre-sale that Ticketmaster cancelled the general public sale. Due to the mishap, more than two dozen fans filed a class-action lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation.

Resale values have skyrocketed, with tickets for her April 14 show in Tampa ranging from $342 to more than $7,110 and tickets for her Aug. 9 show in Inglewood, California, costing anywhere from $270 to more than $9,896.

Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com

Olivia Wilde

Net Worth: $25 million

Olivia Wilde directed and starred in the drama "Don't Worry Darling." Released on Sept. 23, the film had people talking well before its debut -- with Wilde at the center of the drama.

This included an alleged love triangle between co-stars Wilde, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh; a he-said-she-said firing controversy with Wilde and Shia LaBeouf; a rumored rift between Wilde and Pugh and Wilde being served custody papers on stage, while promoting the film at Cinema Con.

Despite the noise surrounding Wilde's film -- or perhaps because of it -- "Don't Worry Darling" generated $86.7 million at box offices worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Net Worth: $60 million

In December 2022, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle debuted their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." The much-anticipated series is part of a multi-year deal the couple signed with the streaming platform in September 2020, valued at $100 million, according to US Weekly.

Prior to that, Markle debuted her podcast, "Archetypes," on Spotify in August. This is part of a multi-year partnership between the couple's production company, Archewell Audio, and Spotify, worth a reported $25 million.

Next up, Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," will debut Jan. 10, 2023. It is reportedly part of a four-book, $20 million deal the couple has with Penguin Random House.

All net worths are from Celebrity Net Worth.

