Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby in a Total Upset!

Natasha Dye
·2 min read
2021 Kentucky Derby
2021 Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit

The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby is Rich Strike!

Despite all odds, Jockey Sonny Leon and Rich Strike took home the first place title and $1.86 million at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Their win over the 19 other contenders is a massive upset, seeing as they only made the cut from the also eligible list once Ethereal Road was scratched.

Rich Strike won with 80-1 odds, the longest shot in the competition. Mo Donegal was the overwhelming favorite to take home the victory with 10-1 odds going into this year's race after winning the Remsen Stakes in December 2021.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the 148th Kentucky Derby - Including When and How to Watch This Weekend

Epicenter and Joel Rosario came in 2nd, with Zandon and Flavien Prat placing 3rd. This was winning trainer Eric Reed's first derby horse.

Derby Day has become a star-studded spectacle where sport meets fashion, bringing out A-list celebrities and athletes for the annual Louisville event. Jack Harlow, Jason Aldean, and Mario Lopez were in attendance to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports.

This year's Kentucky Derby follows much controversy in 2021, as last year's winner Medina Spirit was stripped of his title after testing positive for an anti-inflammatory drug. The controversial offense resulted in a 90-day suspension and hefty fine for Medina Spirit's trainer, Bob Baffert.

RELATED: Race Horse Medina Spirit Stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby Win Following Positive Drug Test

Baffert, 69, was not eligible to participate in the 2022 race, yet two of his former horses still competed: Messier and Taiba.

The Kentucky Derby was the first of this year's Triple Crown races. The Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 21, followed by the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 11.

