Who is Rich Strike? What to know about the champion of this year’s Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike, the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, wasn’t even in the field until Friday. Here are some other facts to know about the underdog champion of this year’s race.

What were Rich Strike’s odds?

The 3-year-old went off at 80-1 odds at post time, making him the horse with the second-longest odds to ever win the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike was not in the field until Friday, when Ethereal Road scratched and he qualified as an “also-eligible” entrant.

“Today shows you that anything is possible in horse racing and anything is possible in Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear said during the trophy presentation.

Donerail, the 1913 winner, went off at 99-1 odds.

Who is his trainer?

His trainer is Eric Reed, a longtime horseman who’d never trained a Derby winner. Before Rich Strike, he’d never had a horse in the race.

In 2016, Reed’s farm, Mercury Equine Center, lost 23 horses in a barn fire.

“They were heroes, the people who work for me,” Reed told the Herald-Leader that year. “They went above and beyond what I could even imagine anybody trying to do. We ran into the barn, the smoke was so black we couldn’t even see. The only thing you could see was the flames.”

How many races had he won?

Coming into the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike had career earnings of $111,289. He’d made seven starts, with one win and three shows.

The lone win also came at Churchill Downs, in a maiden claiming race on Sept. 17, 2021. It was his second career start.

Rich Strike finished third in the Jeff Ruby Steaks Stakes on April 2, his last start before the Kentucky Derby. He posted his best career Equibase Speed Figure in that race, a 96.

What is his pedigree?

Rich Strike was sired by Keen Ice out of Gold Strike (by Smart Strike).

This is a developing story.