How Rich Are Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and the Best Golfers in the World?

George Malone
·3 min read
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)
  • Jon Rahm
    Jon Rahm
    Spanish professional golfer

Golf is a sport associated with green: Green fairways, putting greens, green jackets ... and the color of money.

In some ways, the sport is built around money. Golf equipment is expensive, memberships to golf clubs are ultra-costly, and even playing a simple round with friends often includes gambling of some kind.

One of the most prominent examples is the world of professional golf, where golfers can make millions of dollars. The average earnings on the PGA Tour in 2021 were $1.4 million, and money leader Jon Rahm earned $7 million.

Heading into this week's U.S. Open (the third major of the golf season), Masters winner Scottie Scheffler leads the PGA Tour money list with more than $11 million in earnings.

With paydays like that being thrown around, golfers are certainly a well-paid group. But how rich are the top golfers in the world?

GOBankingRates looked at the top 10 golfers in the World Golf Rankings, then looked at sources such as Spotrac, the Sporting News and CelebrityNetWorth.com to determine their career winnings and net worth. Read on to see how rich the best golfers are.

*10. Jordan Spieth

Earnings: $52,021,702

Net worth: $110 million

Spieth has more than $52 million in earnings on the PGA Tour and has plenty of endorsements as well. He has three major championships: the 2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open and 2017 British Open.

9. Sam Burns

Earnings: $14,068,293

Net worth: $5 million

Burns has three wins in 2022 and four total in his career, earning more than $14 million. He also has endorsement deals with TaylorMade, Callaway and Bridgestone.

8. Viktor Hovland

Earnings: $11,702,980

Net worth: $4 million

Hovland, 24, is a rising golfer from Sweden. He has three career victories on the PGA Tour and more than $11 million in earnings.

7. Collin Morikawa

Earnings: $17,699,984

Net worth: $6 million

Morikawa, 25, has four wins in his young PGA Tour career, but that includes two majors (the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open).

6. Cameron Smith

Earnings: $24,573,471

Net worth: $6 million

The 28-year-old Australian golfer has yet to break through and win a major, but he has piled up plenty of earnings in his eight-year pro career. Smith has three wins and 15 top-10 finishes.

5. Justin Thomas

Earnings: $50,507,235

Net worth: $30 million

Thomas, 29, is the reigning PGA Championship winner, having earned his second major title in May. He has 12 career victories, as well as endorsement deals with Titleist, FootJoy, Citi and Ralph Lauren, among others.

4. Patrick Cantlay

Earnings: $27,191,820

Net worth: $20 million

Cantlay has been a professional golfer since 2011 and has piled up more than $27 million in career earnings, including the 2021 FedEx Cup.

3. Rory McIlroy

Earnings: $64,040,495

Net worth: $170 million

McIlroy has a storied, 15-year career as a professional golfer. He has 19 career victories, including four major titles, as well as lucrative endorsements with Nike, GolfNow, Gatorade and others.

2. Jon Rahm

Earnings: $33,684,799

Net worth: $16 million

The 2021 U.S. Open champ has 15 career victories, as well as endorsement deals with TaylorMade and BlueYonder.

1. Scottie Scheffler

Earnings: $18,843,139

Net worth: $4 million

The world's No. 1-ranked golfer and Masters winner, Scheffler has had a dominating, lucrative pro career so far. He turned pro in 2019 and has won more than $18 million in his career.

