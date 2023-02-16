How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace?

Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

Darrell Wallace, Jr., better as Bubba Wallace, has made his mark on the world of NASCAR over the last few years with high finishes in some of the sport’s top races.

His success on the racetrack has helped him rack up a net worth of $3 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Read on to learn more about this NASCAR racer’s net worth before watching him on the track for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

NASCAR Career

Wallace made his national series debut in 2012 at the age of 19, competing in the Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway. In 2018, Bubba became the first African-American to become a full-time driver in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series. He also became the highest-finishing Black driver to race in the Daytona 500 with a second-place finish that year.

In 2019, he became the highest-finishing Black driver at the Brickyard 400 when he came in third place. And in 2021, Bubba became the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in 1963. This was the first series win of his career and the first for newly-formed 23XI Racing.

While Wallace initially raced for Richard Petty Motorsports, he recently joined the new Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owned 23XI Racing team. “Now we’ve got to deliver. [Michael Jordan] wants results,” Wallace told Forbes about joining the NBA legend’s team. “He’s not a ride-around guy, and we all have our expectations, and we’ve got to manage those the right way.”

Just last year, Wallace secured his second Cup Series win at the Kansas City Speedway.

Bubba Wallace’s Philanthropy

Wallace has been putting his fame and fortune to good use. In 2017, he launched the Live To Be Different Foundation to award $10,000 merit-based scholarships for students at his North Carolina alma mater, Northwest Cabarrus High School, the Associated Press reported. The foundation’s efforts have since grown, and according to its official website, it aims “to support disadvantaged individuals that are in need of educational, medical, social or other physical and/or non-physical assistance.”

Wallace has also been vocal about racial justice causes and was a leader in the call for the ban of Confederate flags at NASCAR events.

Ashleigh Ray contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information was compiled on and accurate as of Feb. 16, 2023.

