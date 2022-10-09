How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Joe Marino/UPI/Shutterstock

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia’s 14th District and is often referred to by her initials, MTG.

Her base yearly salary as a member of Congress is $174,000, but her fines for not wearing a mask on government property had totaled $60,500 by mid-November 2021, according to Newsweek.

Her first fine of $500 came in May 2021 for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor. Each subsequent violation has a fine of $2,500. The fines are deducted from her paychecks.

Although her reported net worth ranges from millions to tens of millions, Greene apparently has considerable wealth. Prior to being elected to Congress, she and her husband purchased her father’s construction company, called Taylor Commercial. One of her main early businesses was a CrossFit gym in Georgia that she bought and flipped. The gym continues to be one of the nation’s most successful CrossFit training centers in the country.

Greene purchased as much as $50,000 worth of shares in Trump’s social media venture, Digital World Acquisition Corp. in October 2021, according to CBS News.

Greene’s Political Career

Greene, a staunch Republican, took office on Jan. 3, 2021. She was and remains a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and has admitted to having been a vocal supporter of the QAnon movement in the past.

On April 18, 2022, a group of Georgians successfully won the right to pursue having her removed from the ballot as she seeks re-election to Congress, according to the New York Times. The effort is based on a Civil War-era constitutional provision barring members of the Confederacy from holding office. They lost the appeal in May 2022.

Previously, she made news with her polarizing anti-mask stance and the huge fines she has received for refusing to comply.

Her Early Years & Private Life

Marjorie Taylor was born in Milledgeville, California on May 27, 1974. She holds a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Georgia, from which she graduated in 1996.

She married Perry Greene in August of 1995 and they share three children together. Perry Greene filed for divorce in September 2022 citing “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by The Hill. While he has requested that the divorce proceedings remain sealed so financial information will not become available, the divorce petition requests equal distribution of assets.

She is active in the Family America Project as the national director.

Greene was in the press for allegedly filing two homestead exemption tax credits in Georgia when legally, someone is only allowed to claim one primary residence. WSB-TV in Atlanta reported that Greene already owned a home in North Fulton county when she purchased a second, $610,000 property in her Congressional district in 2020.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is seeking reelection in 2022 against Democrat Marcus Flowers.

