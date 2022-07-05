Rich Lion Club Launches New CNFT Collection Based on Luxury Watches

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / The Rich Lion CNFT is based on the Cardano blockchain. Its aim is to become a 'blue chip' CNFT with an active community and rewards holders with events, luxury watches, and networking opportunities.

Media College , Monday, July 4, 2022, Press release picture
Watches hold different meanings for different people, and that may be a large part of the reason why the luxury watch industry is always bustling with excitement. The prospect of being able to show off your success has never been more promising. Rich Lion CNFT is not only a symbol of wealth, style, and status. It is also a lifestyle; one that can be found in not only the object itself, or the status it conveys, but by appreciating what you have and what others have in common. The community in Rich Lion's CNFT represents a vitality of spirit and passion for life, and the community represents something more than personal wealth. It's about appreciating what the community can give you and what you can bring to the community.

This release will look at some of the features that make Rich Lion a promising CNFT to watch. It may not be for everyone, but it's definitely worth checking out! This is the perfect time to invest in a CNFT if you're looking to get into the crypto-space!

Rich Lion is a CNFT based on the Cardano blockchain

To get started, you can visit www.RichLion.club to learn about their roadmap, mission, and vision for the Rich Lion CNFT collection, which shares inspirational articles and quotes that aim to motivate and enrich the community on personal growth.

The Rich Lions's Pre-Sale has a low and steady rolling floor price of 55 ADA, making it one of the most attractive CNFT projects on the market, as prices are expected to rise to the price of the luxury watch the Rich Lion is wearing and even beyond.

Rich Lion CNFT has an active community

The Rich Lion has an active community, with hundreds of Discord community and followers on Twitter joining on a weekly basis. As a reward for using Discord or social media to engage with the community, Rich Lion CNFT holders can receive free networking opportunities all around the world by putting their CNFT on their Twitter and other social media account profile pictures.

The Rich Lion CNFT will be a luxurious experience that enhances the lifestyle of its members and improves the quality of their lives. Rich Lion's CNFT community is made up of passionate people who are always on the lookout for one another and to share the finer things in life. Passion for sharing unforgettable experiences with the community. Passion for creating memories that you'll share with those who love you most. Rich Lion CNFT is where the passionate meet and old members will be looking forward to meeting new members, just like how they were welcomed when they joined as new members. At the end of the day, it's all about passion; Rich Lion CNFT is all about passion.

There are many reasons to invest in Rich Lion, including the fact that its community is so active and strong. The active community helps the currency weather bear markets in the crypto/CNFT space. It's no secret that art as an asset class has performed very well in the last 30 years. So why should CNFTs be any different? To begin with, as a form of investment, its underlying asset has a much better track record than other assets.

Rich Lion CNFT rewards holders with networking opportunities and luxury watches

The Rich Lion project is a CNFT that aims to pamper its owners by rewarding them with events, networking opportunities, and luxury watches like Rolex and Richard Mille. Unlike many CNFT projects, Rich Lion has a clear goal: to build a brand and reward its community. The founders hope that the strategy will be attractive not only to current owners of luxury watches but also to individuals who aspire to be part of the luxury watch and CNFT community.

Rich Lion's floor price after launch will have a steady growth as it is backed by an actual luxury watch collection by the founders, and it seeks to deliver consistent growth and fulfill its promises to its community. It aims to be one of the most credible CNFTs in the crypto market and Cardano network.

Rich Lion aims to become a 'blue chip' CNFT

The concept behind Rich Lion originated from the founders' cultural heritage. Lions have long been a symbol of royal power in ancient Assyrian society, and are considered the alpha of the alphas in the wilderness. Its wide appeal makes it a strong symbol of human culture. Currently hosted on the Cardano blockchain, these CNFTs are hand-drawn, with more than 200 different traits. The founders are working to make Rich Lion a 'blue chip' CNFT.

Rich Lion CNFT stands for and represents a lifestyle that is envied around the world. Beyond that, it also represents a vitality of spirit. Its members understand that luxury can be found in not only the object itself, or the status it conveys, but by appreciating what you have and what others have in common. At the end of the day, it's all about passion; Rich Lion CNFT's community is all about passion.

The first minting of Rich Lion will take place at the end of July 2022, and it will cause ripples in the CNFT market. The Rich Lion project is expected to be a sell-out at its pre-sale with its impressive community engagement on the Discord community, and the greater the traction among its followers, the stronger the prospect of Rich Lion becoming a 'blue chip' CNFT project within the first six months of its launch.

