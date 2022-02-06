How Rich is Joe Rogan?

AP / Shutterstock.com

Joe Rogan, 54, is an American martial arts expert, UFC commentator, comedian, TV host, actor, author, and podcaster who makes waves for his controversial, politically charged comments on his popular show “The Joe Rogan Experience,” an interview-based podcast where conversations span subjects from economics to education to matters of everyday life. While those familiar with him tend to either love him or hate him, having hosted several outspoken guests with controversial views concerning COVID-19 has recently drawn the ire of his critics.

However, this isn’t his first time Rogan has drawn attention for his stances and guests. In 2020, he admitted to preferring President Trump over now-President Biden, even though his original candidate of choice was Bernie Sanders. His critics again attempted to boycott or cancel his podcast, but Rogan weathered the storm.



Rogan first attracted notice as an actor on the NBC hit series “News Radio,” however his hosting role on both “Fear Factor” and “The Man Show” is where his star power began to really shine.



In another sphere, fans of MMA would recognize him as the official commentator for many UFC events.



In 2009, he began his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” By 2017, he was earning $5 million per year from that endeavor. It was reported that he was earning $20 million per year from his monetized YouTube channel as well as from the podcast.



In 2020, Rogan received a speculated $100 million multi-year licensing deal with Spotify. Between that deal and his acting, commentary and other projects, his current net worth is $100 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Fast Facts on Joe Rogan



His podcast averages 11 million listeners per episode.



Rogan continues to perform stand-up comedy in front of live audiences.



He has earned black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Taekwondo and 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu. He also holds a blue belt in Judo.

Rogan has published four books including “Mastering the Rubber Guard: Jiu-Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition,” “Mastering the Twister: Jiu-Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition,” “Talking Monkeys in Space” and “The Conversation That Broke the Internet.”

Rogan’s Early Life and Career



Joseph James Rogan was born in Newark, New Jersey, on August 11, 1967. He moved a lot as a child, having spent time in San Francisco, California, and Gainesville, Florida, before eventually taking roots in Newton Upper Falls, Massachusetts.



He began studying martial arts when he was 14 years old. Soon after his high school graduation in 1985, Rogan won the U.S. Open Championship taekwondo tournament in the lightweight division. He briefly studied at the University of Massachusetts Boston but eventually dropped out.



At age 24, he relocated to New York City to hone his skills as a stand-up comedian. Several years later, in 1994, he moved to L.A. where he was featured on “Half-Hour Comedy Hour” on MTV. That same year, he landed his first series regular gig on the short-lived Fox sitcom “Hardball” while performing regularly at The Comedy Store.

Rogan was cast as Joe Garelli on the NBC sitcom “News Radio,” which ran from 1995 to 1999.



His next gig was a bit different as he became the host of reality TV series “Fear Factor” from 2001 to 2006. The series briefly returned for one more season in 2011, again with Rogan at the helm.



He also joined the ensemble of “The Man Show” on Comedy Central for the last two seasons, a gig which ended in 2004.



With his extensive background training in martial arts, Rogan was understandably a longtime fan of UFC. He worked on and off to promote its events, until he eventually was hired to be an MMA commentator for the promotion in 2002. He has continued to host UFC events ever since. For his work, he was twice honored by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, given the award for Best Television Announcer — he has also been dubbed MMA Personality of the Year several times by the World MMA Awards.



Other roles in TV and film followed, as well as additional comedy specials. He briefly hosted “Joe Questions Everything” on the SyFy channel in 2013.



His official podcast launched in 2009, with it becoming an official entity titled “The Joe Rogan Experience” in 2010. His podcast is a talk show featuring a wide variety of guests and topics including — but not limited to — politics, comedy, pop culture, hobbies and current events. As its popularity increased, so did his earnings.

Rogan’s Personal Life and Real Estate Holdings



Rogan has been married to Jessica Ditzel since 2009, with whom he shares two children and a stepdaughter.



He purchased his first Los Angeles home for $2.2 million in 2003, in the Bell Canyon neighborhood in Ventura County. In 2019, he traded up and bought a $5 million home in the same area. He put the former home in Bell Canyon up for sale in 2020, listing it for $3.2 million per CelebrityNetWorth.



In 2020, he abandoned Southern California and purchased a 10,980 square foot estate in Austin, Texas, for $14.4 million.



Joe Rogan can be seen/heard on “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify.

