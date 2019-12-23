Report: Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and wife arrested at Patriots game after bag policy dispute

Major League Baseball veteran Rich Hill was arrested at a New England Patriots game alongside his wife on Saturday for refusing to leave the grounds after a dispute over an oversized bag, according to the Boston Globe.

Hill was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct and resisting when he allegedly tried to interfere as the police were putting his wife Caitlin into a prisoner transport vehicle to book her for disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.

From the Globe:

“She was trying to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and she had been told several times, ‘no,’” said Robert Bolger, chief administrator for Foxborough police. “She tried several times to go to a different gate. She was ordered to leave the property.”

Both Rich and Caitlin Hill were reportedly arraigned Monday, with their criminal charges changed to civil infractions by the district attorney. Rich’s felony charge of resisting arrest was reportedly dismissed.

It’s probably worth noting here that the “oversized bag” mentioned here could very well be something as harmless and commonplace as a purse, considering the NFL’s notoriously stringent bag policy.

Hill’s arrest occurs while he’s still a free agent during the MLB offseason. He posted strong numbers in a 2019 season limited by a forearm strain, posting a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts while striking out 72. The 39-year-old is projected by FanGraphs to get a one-year, $10 million deal for 2020.

An arrest at a Patriots game likely won't help with Rich Hill's free agency. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

