Rich Guy Loves His Bentley A Lot

He wanted all his toys to look like it…

The thing poor people don’t understand is how difficult it is being rich. After all, when you buy a new Bentley Bacalar and add all kinds of bespoke details to it, you’ll also have to customize your private jet and helicopter to match. It’s truly a burden carrying such a responsibility, something we and you will never completely grasp. That’s why we share the burden of this guy who was profiled by Bentley.

In case you aren’t aware, owning a Bentley Bacalar is a solemn responsibility, a duty toward humanity. A mere 12 have been made and each one is a testament to the triumphant nature of humanity. The specimen in question was painted Julep, a bespoke color which the owner just adores, meaning he just had to have the same color stripes applied to his Gulfstream G650. The struggle is real.

However, the responsibility didn’t stop there. No, the interior of the private jet had to feature the same hue. Seats similar to what are inside the Bacalar were also added. What’s more, the wood veneers were made to match the 5,000-year-old reclaimed river wood trim in the luxury sports car. You wouldn’t understand why this is important, but it really is.

Finally, to complete the theme the owner had his Sikorsky S-76 helicopter customized to perfectly compliment the Bentley. After all, these are the type of copters you see heads of state using, so blinging it out was also a solemn responsibility.

This all serves to remind you that when you customize your muscle car, truck, or whatever it is you plebs own, you’re not benefiting humanity in the least. You just wouldn’t understand why that is, but it’s true. Now bask in the wonderful nature of the Bacalar despite your inability to conceptualize it fully.

Images via Bentley

