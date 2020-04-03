Rich Froning's 3-Move Home Bodyweight Workout Is What CrossFit Champs Are Made Of

Photo credit: Jason Lee

From Esquire

The term “GOAT” gets thrown around too freely these days. But given the punishing physical demands of CrossFit, the “sport of fitness”, Rich Froning Jr is one man who has truly earned it. The four-time individual champion is arguably the greatest athlete in the history of the CrossFit Games. And he's doesn't need a gym to stay in shape.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This three-move bodyweight workout is deceptively simple. On the surface, it's a trio of moves that every schoolboy knows. By your fifth set of squats, with barely any rest between them, you'll realise why champions have to be as strong mentally as they are physically.

Rich Froning's 3-Move Bodyweight Workout

Froning’s session uses the Tabata format – that's periods of intense effort followed by short moments of rest – to scorch fat and reveal hidden muscle. It also means you get a punishing workout in next-to-no time.

Work through each move in order, working flat out for 20 seconds, then taking a 10-second break before moving onto the next exercise. This one is all about effort – you put out what you get in and, to quote your PE teacher, if you extend those rest periods then you're only cheating yourself.

Bodyweight squats

Sets: 8

Reps: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and sit back. Descend as far as you can, then reverse the motion, returning to the starting position. Keep your head up and your back straight. After 20 seconds, take 10 seconds rest then move onto the press-ups.

Press-ups

Sets: 8

Reps: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Support your weight on your toes with your hands beneath your shoulders. With your core locked, lower your body until your chest is an inch from the ground, then explosively drive up. Work for 20 seconds, rest 10, then move onto the Superman.

Superman

Sets: 8

Reps: 20 seconds

Story continues

Rest: 10 seconds

Lie face down, arms extended. Raise your arms, legs and chest a few inches and pause at the top. Squeeze your glutes and pinch your shoulders back and down. Hold for 20 seconds, rest, then go back to the squats.

You Might Also Like