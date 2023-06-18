The rich are fleeing Britain – we must stop the exodus now

Wealthy Britons

The nom-doms will all take off for somewhere sunnier. Entrepreneurs will be scared away by the prospect of ever-higher corporation and windfall taxes. And anyone else will be so alarmed at the idea of a wealth tax that they will be looking for anywhere they can escape to.

We are already seeing plenty of predictions that the rich will flee Britain once the Labour party takes power, fearing a huge raid on their property. And yet, in reality, it is not likely to happen, although not for the reason that most people think. In reality, most of them will already have gone by the time Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves move into Downing Street.

According to a shocking report last week, the UK is already leading the world in the number of high net worth individuals leaving the country. The small-minded Left, especially on social media, might be pleased by that. But every person that leaves drains the country of tax revenue, spending power – and quite often jobs as well.

In fact, with global money more mobile than ever before, and with plenty of cash-rich investors on the move, the UK should be trying to attract the rich instead of driving them away, because we would all be a lot richer if we did.

It is not the kind of league table that anyone would want to come anywhere near the top of. Henley & Partners this week released a table of the countries that wealthy individuals – which it defines as anyone with investable assets of more than $1m (£780,000) – are getting out of.

China, driven by President Xi’s crackdown on entrepreneurs, and the increased possibility of a conflict with the United States, tops the ranking with a net loss of 13,500 people. India is in second place with 6,500 departing. And the UK comes in at third, with an estimated loss of 3,200 millionaires over the course of the year.

Shockingly, we have now overtaken Russia as a country that the rich are fleeing, and we are also ahead of such pillars of stability as South Africa, Nigeria and Argentina. Of all the world’s major economies, we are now the one that rich people most want to leave.

It is hard to blame anyone for that decision. The UK’s tax burden has risen to 70-year-highs, and yet still the Government is chronically short of money. The burden increasingly falls on the rich, with the threshold for the top rate of tax reduced, with corporation tax going up by a third, and with stamp duty rising to punitive levels on properties worth more than £1m (and even higher if you happen to be foreign).

The only prospect of change is a Labour government that wants to impose even higher taxes. The mood of the country is clear. It demands higher and higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for an unreformed public sector that delivers almost nothing and a ballooning welfare bill for five million people who aren’t working. Paying for it all is hardly an attractive proposition.

Sure, plenty of people will simply say good riddance. Three or four thousand people may not matter very much out of a population of 68 million they will argue, and there will still be plenty of wealthy individuals left to tax. Well, perhaps. The trouble is, even if the numbers are small, it can still make the country dramatically poorer.

First, the bulk of income tax is paid by a tiny fraction of the total workforce (the highest earning 1pc pay 28pc of the total) so it only takes a small number to leave to dramatically reduce the amount the Government raises.

Every high net worth individual who departs may well be taking £200,000 or more of tax revenue with them, and that starts to add up very quickly. Next, we lose not just the direct tax revenue but all the money they spend as well. Once somebody leaves the country, they are no longer creating any jobs, or buying anything, so the second round impact will be even worse.

And finally, we lose the investment they bring with them. If they run a business, it leaves with them, and even if they don’t, they are less likely to invest in UK companies. In reality, it is easy to drive out the rich, but very hard to replace all the money you lose in the process.

With money more mobile than ever, surely the UK should be trying to attract the rich rather than push them out? After all, Australia now tops the rankings for inflows of high net worth individuals, closely followed by Singapore and the UAE, and we could easily match everything they offer if we chose to.

It would not be very hard. We could restore full non-dom status, turning the clock back to where we were when Tony Blair was prime minister so that wealthy foreigners could base themselves here but only pay tax on the money they bought into the country instead of their worldwide assets.

We could equalise stamp duty, so there was no longer a specific penalty for foreigners buying a property in this country. We could have a rate of capital gains tax for foreign entrepreneurs, slashing the rate to 10pc for anyone from overseas who set up a business in Britain and made a success of it.

And we could introduce a special visa scheme, making it easier for anyone who wants to settle in the UK to come here so long as they invest a certain amount of money in the country. After all, we already have immigration at record levels, so it seems hard to argue that we shouldn’t welcome a few rich foreigners along with everyone else.

It might go against the political mood. It probably would not be very popular in the short term. But the UK should not just stem the exodus of the rich from the country. It should work out how to turn the tide, and make Britain a magnet for the world’s wealthy again – because the whole economy would benefit if we did.

