Rich Energy asks Haas to remove contested logo for Canada

The logo, which features on the Haas cars and drivers’ helmets, is at the centre of a legal dispute between Rich Energy and bicycle manufacturer Whyte Bikes in relation to copyright infringement.

Last month, Whyte Bikes successfully won its legal action against Rich Energy, over the use of an almost identical stag logo that the bike company has established.

The case has opened the door for Whyte to lodge an injunction against Rich Energy for it to cease its use of the logo, as well as potential damages or a share of profits.

The matter is set to return to court this month for a ruling on the next steps.

While the logo remained on the Haas car in Monaco, Rich Energy said ahead of track action beginning in Canada that it had asked for it to be removed.

In a tweet the company said: “We have asked our partners @HaasF1Team to remove stag element from car this weekend. Whilst we own the stag trademarks & registrations worldwide Inc Canada we don't want any media circus for team whilst we contest baseless case with @WhyteBikes & win.”

We have asked our partners @HaasF1Team to remove stag element from car this weekend. Whilst we own the stag trademarks & registrations worldwide Inc Canada we don't want any media circus for team whilst we contest baseless case with @WhyteBikes & win. #richenergy #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/VhCK1ret2E — Rich Energy (@rich_energy) June 7, 2019

Speaking in Monaco immediately after the ruling, Haas boss Gunther Steiner made clear his team was not directly involved in the legal action but would follow any requests from Rich Energy relating to it.

Steiner said: "We were told [that] when we need to change something they will tell us.

"For sure we check that everything is okay and we are doing everything they tell us. We don't have a problem with the logo, Rich Energy has a problem with the logo, so I don't know if they need to change it or if there is another solution.”

The Rich Energy logos had appeared on the Haas cars on Thursday in Montreal, and have been removed overnight ahead of the opening free practice session.