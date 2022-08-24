How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

George Malone
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Kevin Harvick
    Kevin Harvick
    American racing driver
  • Kurt Busch
    Kurt Busch
    American racing driver
  • Kyle Busch
    Kyle Busch
    American racing driver and team owner

In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports.

Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR driver's money comes from a combination of salary, purse winnings from races and endorsements.

One of the sport's all-time greats, Jeff Gordon, is worth a cool $200 million. Can you guess how rich the rest of these NASCAR drivers are?

Rusty Jarrett/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock
Rusty Jarrett/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin, 41, is a three-time Daytona 500 winner, including back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star has 47 career Cup victories. He has 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and two triumphs at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Hamlin has plenty of endorsements, including with Domino's and FedEx.

Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock
Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock

Kevin Harvick

At 46, Kevin Harvick already has compiled a Hall of Fame-worthy NASCAR career. He won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2020 regular-season title, as well as the 2007 Daytona 500.

Harvick has 58 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and 119 across all NASCAR race series.

Off the track, he has served as a race broadcaster for Fox, formed his own scholarship foundation and endorsed Jimmy John's, Mobil 1 and more.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, 37, is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2015 and 2019), with 60 race victories.

The younger brother of Kurt Busch, Kyle is the all-time leader in NASCAR Xfinity Series victories with 102. He has 223 career wins across all three NASCAR series.

Known as "Candy Man" for his longtime association with candy manufacturer Mars Wrigley, Kyle drives a car with M&M decals.

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock
John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch, 44, dropped hints last year that he might retire after this NASCAR season. However, he came back this year for his 21st season in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first 23XI race. Busch's NASCAR career highlights include the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2017 Daytona 500.

The versatile driver also won the 2003 IROC championship and raced in the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Daytona and NHRA events.

Busch, known for feuds with other NASCAR drivers earlier in his career, has a big sponsorship with Monster Energy.

Daniel Hurlimann / Shutterstock.com
Daniel Hurlimann / Shutterstock.com

Jimmie Johnson

One of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, Jimmie Johnson has seven Cup Series championships and 83 career victories.

Known as "Seven-Time" for his record-tying seven championships, Johnson dominated NASCAR for most of the 2000s. Although he is semi-retired, he still drives occasionally for Chip Ganassi Racing and is participating in 2022 IndyCar Series.

Johnson, 46, has been featured in video games and music videos, and he was sponsored for years by Lowe's.

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock.com
John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock.com

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, 26, won his first Cup Series championship in 2020 during his fifth full season in Cup.

The son of former champion and NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, Chase first made his name by winning a Nationwide Series championship as a rookie in 2014.

He has 14 victories in Cup races, and he has a variety of off-course accomplishments, including the voice of character Chase Racelott in "Cars 3."

Darron Cummings/AP
Darron Cummings/AP

Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace is the newest Cup Series Champion on this list and became the second Black driver to win the Cup Series with his first victory in the 2021 Fall race. During his freshmen season in 2018, he finished runner up in the Cup Series and second in the Daytona 500.

But off the track, Wallace's accomplishments rank with the best in the sport. The 28-year-old is the only Black driver in NASCAR, and he was at the forefront of helping the racing circuit confront racism. Wallace drove a car with a special paint scheme to honor Black Lives Matter, and his fellow NASCAR drivers walked with him in solidarity after a noose was found in his garage.

Wallace now drives for a team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

