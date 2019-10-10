Rich Beem raps in car ahead of rare PGA Tour appearance, shoots 69, is your new (old) favorite golfer

Apparently, Rich Beem took exception to a Golf Digest story describing his appearance at this week's Houston Open as a "comeback." On Wednesday, he tweeted rapper LL Cool J's famous lyric, "Don't call it a comeback, I've been here for years." And on Thursday, he took the sentiment a step farther. A big step farther.

RELATED: Rich Beem on his spot start at this week's Houston Open

Driving to the course for his early tee time, Beem rapped the line himself while blasting LL's "Mama Said Knock You Out." And after how well he played in a rare PGA Tour cameo, this might have to become part of Beem's pre-round routine. Check it out:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well played, Rich. And then even better played on the course. Beem overcame a lone early bogey to card a three-under-par 69 at the Golf Club of Houston, placing him in great shape to make the weekend. The most impressive part about the score isn't Beem's age, 49, but how little competitive golf he plays these days. The 2002 PGA Championship winner works as an analyst for Sky Sports and spent the past two weeks covering—and not playing—in the BMW PGA Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the European Tour.

In fact, Beem hasn't played in a PGA Tour event other than the PGA Championship (as a former champ, he can play in that major as long as he likes) since the 2014 Baracuda Championship. But even with his limited reps, the three-time PGA Tour winner has proven he still has game, including making the cut at this year's PGA at Bethpage Black.

But there he was in Houston, playing great golf with his 16-year-old son Michael on his bag—and doing it with great style.

Story continues

Between the rapping and the Bloody Mary-print polo, Rich Beem should be your new favorite golfer. But of course, he's been here for years.

RELATED: 13 PGA Tour winners who used to be regular working stiffs

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

