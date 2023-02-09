Rice to be inducted into Indigenous sports Hall of Fame for soccer-coaching achievements

One of the pillars of Kahnawake’s soccer community will be inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame this year for his part in a pair of world championship soccer victories.

Longtime soccer coach and organizer – and Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief – Harry Rice will be inducted into the NAIAH for his role as the head coach of a pair of soccer teams that won gold at the 2015 and 2017 World Indigenous Games, held in Palmas, Brazil and Edmonton, Alberta respectively.

He will be joined in the hall by four Kahnawake players from the 2015 team – Rachel Leborgne, Journey Jacobs, Lylee Horn and Melody Horn – and four other players from neighbouring communities who were on both teams.

The other players are Akwesasne community members Jenna Thompson, Taylor Francis, Iakokweniensathan Porter and Kanehsatake community member Winona Cross.

“It is an incredible honour to be going into the Hall of Fame alongside these girls who made their dreams come true,” said Rice on Tuesday afternoon. “I am incredibly honoured to have given girls from Kahnawake the chance to travel the world and play in places like Cuba, Hawaii, the Dominican Republic and of course, Brazil.”

Rice, who has been coaching with the Kahnawake soccer program “on and off” for the last 20 years and coached the U14 girls’ side last summer, also took the time to announce he would be stepping aside from active coaching duties for the time being.

“I’m stepping away for now. Obviously, I have a granddaughter, so who knows that when she’s old enough to play I’ll come back and coach, but for now I’m going to be done for a while,” he said.

NAIAH Inductees are recognized and honored, past and present, as Indigenous to North America, including but not limited to, tribal, First Nation, Métis, or Inuit, including federally recognized and self-identified descendants in the listed categories throughout the year.

Inductees may also be considered who are Indigenous to North America and compete outside of North American and those who are Indigenous outside of North America and compete in North America.

There is no physical building for the Hall of Fame – the hall’s website is located at www.naiahf.org – and inductions are done virtually, but Rice hasn’t yet been informed as to when that might be.

“Well, we are the class of 2023, so that’s probably a fair bet that it’ll be sometime this year. I don’t know yet, but I’m excited about it,” Rice said.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase