Rice Express in Folsom temporarily or permanently closed? Here’s what we know

Rice Express, a traditional Chinese restaurant, located at 25004 Blue Ravine Road, Suite 115, in Folsom is closed — according to Google users, the restaurant is “temporarily closed.”

Getting answers about the closure and when it is expected to reopen is another story. After multiple attempts to contact the restaurant’s management and receiving no response, here’s what we found.

A reporter from The Sacramento Bee went to Rice Express to see if there was any signage explaining the restaurant’s status. However, the restaurant was closed and no sign was posted explaining why.

A check of Sacramento County food inspections showed that the restaurant had passed its last review in May.

Rice Express’ website and its presence on social media gave no clues as to its status.

Will the restaurant be reopening?

On Wednesday, The Bee made another attempt to contact the restaurant. There was no response, but a voicemail operated by the restaurant said that it would be re-opening “next weekend.” No exact date was given.

The restaurant’s working hours include:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

