Ricciardo will take Renault to "another dimension" - Prost

Prost, who is a special advisor to the French manufacturer, believes that the former Red Bull Racing driver will bring useful knowledge to the team.

The Australian, who will partner Nico Hulkenberg, won seven races with Renault power over the past five seasons.

"We are very happy with the drivers we had in 2018, that's the first thing we must say," Prost told Motorsport.com. "We're very pleased with Carlos [Sainz].

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"But for sure Daniel will give, not another motivation because we don't need that, but he's going to be quite a big help to make the team even better.

"He's going to give us some information, he's going to make the team in another dimension."

Prost admits that Renault "missed some opportunities" in 2018, but he's convinced that the team will make good progress next season, especially with its power unit.

He says that the team secured a solid fourth place in the world championship despite turning its focus to future development.

"In fact if you look at all the teams you always have some ups and downs. We were maybe not where we wanted to be in the summer, for different reasons, but we came back.

"The engine side was a little bit better, on the chassis side there were a few things where maybe we missed some opportunities.

"But we wanted to be fourth, or the best after the top three, and we wanted to be closer to them. It's very difficult to manage that, because we took a decision to prepare for next season in the best way, not to develop too much, especially around the engine.

"So in fact we've done exactly what we wanted to do so far. Now the next step is next season to be closer to the top teams."

Prost conceded that it's not easy to make constant progress.

Story continues

"You cannot be on an upwards line like this, there's always some steps. Maybe we were a little bit disappointed by some races, for sure, but the good thing is that the team was able to get back to it. That's the answer I would say.

"It's really difficult to make one more step to where they are. One thing that is difficult to accept sometimes is that especially Ferrari and Mercedes made a big improvement with the engine. So we had to move, and we're really moving for next year."