Ricciardo losing engineer played a part in Red Bull exit

was anticipated to sign a new deal with the energy drink giant for 2019, but instead shocked the F1 paddock by putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with Renault.

The 2018 campaign would’ve either way marked Ricciardo’s last season of working with Rennie, as the race engineer, who had served alongside the Australian driver since the start of his Red Bull tenure, was keen to travel less and was thus being moved into a factory role.

Red Bull had made arrangements to reunite Ricciardo with his former British F3 race engineer Mike Lugg, but the Australian then surprised the team by selecting to join forces with Renault – which partnered him with ’s former race engineer Karel Loos.

“There were a lot of reasons, but losing Simon - I knew he wasn't going to engineer this year, if I stayed at Red Bull, and I thought I had a good relationship with him, and there were some unknowns,” Ricciardo admitted during this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I was certainly comfortable with him. If I knew he stayed, I don't know if that would've been the deciding factor, but it was another [thing] - obviously when you've got the Honda concern and a few others, I guess that was another little thing.

“As I said, there were lots of these little things which probably added up - I don't want to say ‘concerns’ but unknowns, ‘concerns’ is probably a bit disrespectful.”

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

