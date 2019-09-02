Anthoine Hubert: Daniel Ricciardo reveals F1 drivers 'didn't want to race' following death

French driver Anthoine Hubert was tragically killed in a crash at Spa (Credit: Getty Images)

Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he didn’t want to race in the Belgian Grand Prix following the tragic death of Anthoine Hubert at the circuit over the weekend.

French Formula Two driver Hubert was killed following a 170mph crash with American driver Juan Manuel Correa at the Spa track on Saturday.

The FIA announced that Hubert had died after being transferred to the medical centre while Correa was in intensive care.

Renault driver Ricciardo intimated that he didn’t want to compete following the 22-year-old’s passing, and suggested neither of his rivals wanted to either.

“I know that, weirdly enough, the best way we can kind of show our respect was to race today,” Ricciardo said after the race. “But I don’t think any of us actually wanted to be here or wanted to race.

“At least, I’m speaking for myself, but I’m sure I’m not the only one. It was certainly tough to be here and try to put on a brave face for everyone.

“I know a lot of people in the paddock are hurting so I think everyone’s relieved it’s done, we can move on from here and hopefully it’s the last time that this happens.”

Daniel Ricciardo admitted he didn't want to race following Hubert's passing. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

He added. “It’s our job and it’s our profession and it’s our life but also still just racing cars around in circles. It gets to a point you actually question it and you’re reminded of these things, is it worth it?”

Ricciardo also paid tributes to Hubert’s family who attended the race despite the tragedy.

“To be honest, seeing some of his family here today that’s what gave me more strength than anything else.

“Taking my hat off to them doesn’t do it justice. I could not imagine being in that position. I felt like they were a lot stronger than any of us today.”

Ricciardo finished 14th in a race won by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The 21-year-old dedicated his first ever Formula One victory to Hubert after crossing the finish line.

"This one is for Anthoine," he said over the team radio. "Feels good, but difficult to enjoy on a weekend like this."

