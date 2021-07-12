Ricci goal, Sirois clean sheet give Valour FC 1-0 win over Forge FC for CPL lead

WINNIPEG — Austin Ricci scored the game’s only goal and Jonathan Sirois earned another clean sheet as Valour FC regained top spot in the Canadian Premier League standings with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Forge FC.

Ricci scored in the 56th minute with a long-distance strike from outside the penalty area that sailed past outstretched goalkeeper Baj Maan for his second goal of the season.

Sirois stopped the only shot he faced for his league-leading fourth clean sheet of the year in as many appearances. He has stopped all 13 shots he faced in 360 scoreless minutes.

Valour (4-1-0) took top spot in the standings.

Forge FC dropped to 2-3-0 as the defending CPL champs were blanked by Valour for the second time this year and third overall.

Later Sunday, Atletico Ottawa scored two late goals to down Cavalry FC 2-0.

Malcolm Shaw broke the scoreless draw in the 75th before Antoine Coupland sealed it in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

The win halted a three-game skid for Ottawa (2-3-0), which had not won since the season opener against FC Edmonton.

Dylon Powley stopped the only shot he faced for the clean sheet.

Cavalry (2-2-1) is winless in its last three games after opening the year with consecutive victories.

