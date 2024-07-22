Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal transfer breakthrough with £40m deal close

Arsenal are edging closer to completing their first major summer signing, after a breakthrough in talks with Bologna over a deal for defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners are expected to pay around £40million for the 22-year-old, and reports in Italy suggest the deal could be finalised this week.

Arsenal have already made David Raya’s loan permanent for £27m this summer and on Sunday signed 18-year-old English goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax. But Calafiori will be their first big piece of business as they strengthen for another bid to topple Manchester City next season.

Talks over Calafiori with Bologna advanced over the weekend and a key part of negotiations is a sell-on clause that means his old club Basel are due 50 per cent of any transfer fee.

Edging closer: Arsenal finally look set to seal a deal for Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori (Getty Images)

Arsenal want to sign a left-footed defender this summer and have beaten off interest from Juventus and other Premier League clubs in their bid to land the left-footed Italy defender, who can play centre-back and left-back.

Calafiori has been hailed by former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has been left disappointed his old club is looking to sell to Arsenal.

“Calafiori? I’m sorry about his transfer. I would have liked to see him at Juventus,” said Bonucci over the weekend. “He’s a defender who’s a little different to what we’re used to seeing.

“He plays, has personality and fits in. We’re exporting a great player who will be a point of reference for the national team for the next 15 years.”

Calafiori has been on holiday after starring for Italy at Euro 2024 and he had been due to return to pre-season training with Bologna this week.

Bologna have been bracing themselves for the departure of Calafiori and have been linked with moves for Daniele Rugani from Juventus and former Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels.

Arsenal are planning further signings this summer, with a midfielder and another forward their next priorities.

The Gunners are also looking to bolster their goalkeeping department, after having a £50,000 bid for Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley rejected this month. Wolves are braced for a new bid, but the Molineux club has no plan to sell Bentley unless an offer is made that will allow reinvestment in the squad.

Setford has joined from Ajax for under £1m and was part of the 26-man Arsenal squad that flew out to the United States on Sunday for their pre-season tour.