The USMNT's Next Big Thing secures another World Cup qualifying win

Ricardo Pepi is 18 years old and has tugged on a U.S. national team jersey just twice and, as of Thursday night, he is the biggest reason the United States will likely qualify for 2022 World Cup.

Two months ago, he was a promising teen undecided on his international soccer future.

Now, he's a burgeoning USMNT hero.

On Thursday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Pepi scored his second consecutive winner in just his second U.S. game. His 49th-minute header beat Jamaica, and sent the U.S. to the top of North and Central America's World Cup qualifying table.

His second goal of the night, 13 minutes later, punctuated a 2-0 U.S. win. The Americans will head to Panama this weekend with eight points from four games, with growing confidence, and with a striker who could inspire it for years to come.

"Pepi! Pepi!" the fans in his home state chanted. "Pepi! Pepi!"

Pepi, who was born in El Paso, Texas, to Mexican-American parents, could have represented either the country of his birth or that of his family's heritage. He grew up "immersed" in that heritage, in Mexican culture, regularly crossing the border to Ciudad Juarez to visit relatives and friends.

But for soccer, he moved to Dallas. In late August, he chose the USMNT. And the USMNT is beyond thankful he did.

In September, U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter chose Pepi for the first time. With the Americans in an early World Cup qualifying hole, Pepi rose to the occasion, literally and figuratively, powering home a header to beat Honduras. Over 45 minutes of soccer, he established himself as both the striker of the future and the striker of the now. He entered October's qualifying window as Berhalter's clear choice to lead the line. And against Jamaica, he showed why.

He was quiet in the first half. He was ruthless in the second. He has, over two games, turned fan-base panic into comfort and excitement. And there will, surely, be many more exploits to come.