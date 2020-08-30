Ricardo Lamas earns UFC Vegas 8 Fight of the Night in potentially his final bout

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the UFC Vegas 8 performance bonuses following Saturday's event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev. The event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former title challenger Anthony Smith and No. 8 ranked Aleksandar Rakic. Rakic dominated Smith on his way to a one-sided unanimous decision.

Four fighters performances on Saturday were bonus worthy and received an extra $50,000 to their fight earnings. Ricardo Lamas, Bill Algeo, Sean Brady, and Mallory Martin banked the incentives.

Featherweight Ricardo Lamas may have fought for the last time, and if his UFC Vegas 8 main card bout against Bill Algeo was his last, he'll leave the sport on a high note. The match earned Fight of the Night honors for its big momentum changes and displays of toughness. Lamas was badly hurt in the second round by a well-timed knee. He was able to recover and dominate the third frame with ground and pound. Following the fight, Lamas hinted at retirement.

“I’ve been kind of wrestling with the idea of hanging the gloves up. That’s something I want to talk to my family about first before making a decision," said the 28-fight veteran during his post-fight interview.

Welterweight Sean Brady was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round submission win over Christian Aguilera on the preliminary fight card. The choke put Aguilera to sleep.

Women's strawweight Mallory Martin earned a bonus for her come-from-behind submission win over Hannah Cifers. The bout kicked off the fight card and set the bar for the rest of the fights. Cifers dropped Martin with a right hand in the opening round and hand Martin on the brink of defeat. Martin survived the round but suffered significant damage.

In the second frame, Martin secured a takedown, took Cifers' back and sunk in a rear-naked choke that forced Cifers to tap out.